Les Misérables star Samantha Barks has announced her engagement to Pretty Woman co-star Alex Stoll.

The 30-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her happy news, uploading a picture showing off her beautiful diamond ring as the two snuggled together in the snow. It is not yet known when the wedding will take place but the couple appears to be soaking up every moment of their new relationship status.

She cleverly captioned the sweet pic, ‘Like Beyoncé… but with an F,’ and added a ring and love heart emoji. Tow which Alex replied with, ‘If you like it… then you should put a ring on it,’ with a nod to Beyonce’s hit single Single Ladies.

Friends and fans have sent their best wishes. Actress Sheridan Smith wrote, ‘Congratulations lovely!’ Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dryvenor wrote, ‘Oh my god. CONGRATULATIONS beautiful!!!! You truly deserve all the happiness in the world.’ Another friend put, ‘Congratulations! We are thrilled!!’ and a fourth added, ‘Congratulations. Amazing! (Does Beyoncé dance – uh uh oh)’.

Meanwhile, Alex romantically captured the moment Samantha said yes, and posted the picture of them both stood on a pretty bridge somewhere in the countryside on his own Instagram. He captioned the snap, ‘One knee. One ring. Two happily engaged people. Love you babe.’

Alex and Samantha have been dating for two years, after meeting on a Broadway production of Pretty Woman. In the musical production, Samantha played the lead, while Alex was in the ensemble cast – he was an understudy for the role of Edward Lewis.

Samantha is best known for her role as Éponine in the London production of Les Misérables. She reprised the role for the 2012 movie version of the musical, which won three Oscars. And since then, she has gone on to star in the theater productions of Chicago, City of Angels, and Amélie.

The cute couple appears to have been enjoying quarantine with each other, with Alex sharing snaps from towards the very beginning of lockdown as the pair posed with sweet daisy chains on their heads.

Samantha was due to play Elsa in the London West End production of Frozen in 2019, though the musical’s opening date has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The production has since been postponed beyond April this year.