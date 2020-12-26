Stacey Solomon announces she’s engaged to Joe Swash in most adorable way

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Stacey Solomon has announced she’s engaged to her partner Joe Swash following a festive proposal.

The Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon, who first confirmed her relationship with Joe Swash in 2016, announced their engagement on Instagram on Christmas Eve.

She revealed on her Instagram stories that Joe proposed as the couple were walking in the woods with their son Rex and Stacey’s other sons, Zachary and Leighton.

Later she posted on Instagram, ‘To the moon and back bub. I have no words 🖤 💍’.

Setting the scene for her followers, Stacey said, “So since we moved in together two years ago almost every day we walk in the woods across the road. It’s my happy place, I lose myself and breathe in every second of it because to me that’s what life’s all about.

“My best memories of my life are in those woods. The smell, the different seasons. The freedom I feel watching our boys play there. Today we went for a walk in the woods… like we always do, but it didn’t look the same…”

Stacey then shared a wonderful photo of hundreds of roses covering a tree in the woodland clearing.

“Actually full on blubbering as I write this,” She added, “And with Joe with our boys in my favourite place in the world, he asked me to marry him and after crying for what felt like a very long time, I said yes.”

Friends of the media personalities were quick to congratulate the couple, with famous friends like Sophie Hinch, aka cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch writing, ‘I just can’t 😭😭😭 By far the best ever text message you’ve ever sent me, “soph OMG” “what’s just happened” 😂😭❤️ I’m still shaking now 😂 I can’t even explain how happy I am for you both! A beautiful couple with beautiful hearts! Lots and lots of love from us always 💍 ❤️ bring on the wedding!!! Xxxxx’

The two have been firm friends for years now, after Stacey reached out to Sophie on social media following a tough period of online trolling for the Instagram cleaning star. They both have baby boys of a similar age and re-united earlier this year after the first lockdown, much to fans’ delight.

Former member of The Saturdays, Rochelle Humes also commented on the post, ‘Absolutely buzzing ❤️’ . Gogglebox star, Scarlett Moffatt wrote, ‘Omg omg omg crying!! You beautiful souls, I’m so happy this is the best news of 2020 xxxx’ and Diversity frontman, Ashley Banjo wrote, ‘Congrats you two 🙏🏽❤️💫’.

I’m a Celeb’s 2020 winner Giovanna Fletcher, Little Mix star Perrie Edwards, Love Island’s Maura Higgins and fellow former X-Factor contestant, Alexandra Burke also congratulated the couple on their exciting engagement.

The couple first confirmed their relationship in 2016 but originally met after Stacey appeared on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! where Joe Swash had been a contestant the year before.

Congrats Stacey and Joe!