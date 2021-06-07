We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Liam Payne has announced his split from Maya Henry after a 10-month engagement, saying he needs to work on himself before being in another relationship.

The 27-year-old detailed the split on Steven Barlett’s Diary of a Ceo podcast, saying, “I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships.

“And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point.”

The couple, who were together for two years, moved in together during the first lockdown in March 2020.

The singer also shares four-year-old son Bear with ex Cheryl Cole and has previously opened up about difficult conversations they had as a result of lockdown, and how co-parenting has brought them closer.

Liam and Maya announced their engagement in August of last year, after Maya, 21, was spotted wearing a huge diamond engagement ring, said to be worth a whopping £3million.

On the Podcast, Liam opened up about his relationships and said, “I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else.”

He explained that he is a perfectionist, and because of this he feels he puts on a “completely false character” and didn’t like who he was in his relationship.

He said, “I just wasn’t giving a very good version of ‘me’ anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being. I can honestly say I feel better out of it.

“I didn’t feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both.”

He continued, “I struggle to be on my own sometimes and I think I dive in and out of relationships too quickly. I need a minute out. I need to check myself.’

Liam added that he already feels better being single and working on himself and said that he hopes Maya is happy.