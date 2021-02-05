We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Liar star Ioan Gruffudd's wife Alice Evans has admitted she's experiencing 'excruciating pain' as she breaks silence on split with a heartbreaking statement.

Last week, Alice, stunned fans when she took to Twitter to reveal she and her husband of 13 years were breaking up.

The actress, 49, who has two children, daughters Elsie, 11, and Ella, seven, with the ITV Liar star, accused him of “gaslighting and “mentally torturing” her.

And now the star has returned to social media to update fans on how she is feeling. She posted an emotional statement that read, ‘Nothing to say except THANK YOU for all the loving and encouraging messages. I never thought this would happen to us…

‘I am still fighting against it, because I love our kids, and I still love him, but something has happened inside his head and whatever it is, I don’t see him coming back to us. The pain is excruciating but I am stronger than an ox…’

Referencing their children and pet dog Emma, Alice continued, ‘Though I weep all day when my kids aren’t looking, at night I add up figures and plan futures for us and you know what? I will do those two angels right if it’s all I ever do! And Emma, of course, if she PROMISES to stop jumping everybody! Your Alice”.

Liar star Ioan, recently spoke of his marriage breakdown. At the time he said, “Look, as I said before, it’s an extremely difficult time for the family. Our thoughts are with our children obviously right now and I’d really respect a little bit of privacy right now, thank you.”

Alice and Ioan met on the set of 2000 film 102 Dalmatians, and the pair married seven years later. She accused him of gaslighting her, adding she was “very confused and sad” – in a tweet that has since been deleted.

Friends and fans have continued to show their support for the star. One wrote, ‘You are stronger than this trust me I have been there. You are beautiful, smart and will be happier one day soon. I promise you.’ And another put, ‘you will get through it and there is something even better waiting for you. You are a unique spirit.’