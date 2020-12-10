Linda Nolan warned by doctors she’ll ‘die’ if she catches COVID

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Linda Nolan has revealed she has been told by doctors that she will die if she catches coronavirus.

The Nolans singer and her sister Anne, 70, are both high-risk after they were diagnosed with cancer in March, within days of each other.

Linda is battling incurable liver cancer, while Anne is suffering from breast cancer.

And Linda has explained how she and her sister have been warned by doctors to keep safe, because she “will die” if she contracts Covid and the flu at the same time.

Coleen Nolan’s sister told The Express , “If I get the flu and then Covid I will die.

“That’s what me and my sister Anne were told, we will die because we have nothing to fight it with, because chemotherapy depletes your immune system.”

Linda went on to explain how important it is to get the free flu jab if you are entitled to it, like herself.

She added, “So it is vitally important that you get it [the jab] and the thing is it’s so easy, it takes 10 minutes out of your day.”

Linda has been living with one of her older sisters, Denise, and she added that Linda has been telling people in shops to put their face masks on if they aren’t wearing one.

Denise revealed her sister has said to people, “It’s alright for you, but if you give Covid to me I will die”.

It comes after Linda and Anne’s sister, Coleen, revealed she’s thinking about having a double mastectomy amid breast cancer fears, after watching her sisters suffer, as well as their other sister Bernie dying from breast cancer in 2013.

Sharing her feelings from the moment she found out about Anne’s diagnosis and Linda’s cancer returning, Coleen said, “When Anne rung me with her terrible news, I had to pass the phone to my daughter because I just broke down.

“Less than a week later, Linda phoned. It was just awful. Absolutely shocking.”