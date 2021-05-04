We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The creator of Line of Duty has sent a response to fans after the long-awaited finale of season six left some viewers disappointed.

Admitting that the ending of the smash it police drama hadn’t exactly been the explosive conclusion that die-hard fans had hoped for, creator Jed Mercurio reached out to thank the 12.8 million viewers who tuned in.

‘We’re honoured and flattered by the viewing figures for #LineofDuty6. We knew attempting to explore the real nature of corruption in our society wouldn’t appeal to everyone, but we do sincerely thank you all for watching,’ he wrote on Twitter.

After Sunday night’s broadcast, Line of Duty fans hit social media to react – and there seemed to be an overwhelming sense of disappointment from those who had waited almost a decade for the mystery of ‘H’ to be revealed.

‘Most disappointing ending of all of the series. Was so looking forward to it and now feel totally deflated,’ one wrote on Twitter, while another agreed, ‘Really? Call that a series finale? Disappointing beyond belief!’

‘Can’t believe I was so excited for the Line of Duty finale… it was rubbish,’ a third penned, while hundreds more urged the BBC to create a seventh season.

‘Can we just get straight to series 7 please?! Not settling for that as a finale,’ typed another let-down Tweeter.

Meanwhile, Martin Compston, who plays Anti-Corruption Unit Detective Inspector Steve Arnott in the hit drama, has shared the secret pact he made with his co-stars Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and creator Jed Mercurio, in anticipation for the finale’s viewing figures.

Penning his own reply to the mixed reactions the last episode received, he thanked fans for their support throughout the series.

He wrote, ‘Hey folks, now that the madness is slightly dying down, just want to thank everybody who reached out about last night and the series as a whole, we’ve truly been blown away by the reaction and the love for the show we’re proud of it.

‘Fully understand it wasn’t the ‘urgent exit’ type ending some anticipated but we appreciate you sticking with us.

Video of the Week

‘Felt many emotions from excitement and anxiety at the hype to the relief that it’s over. Now I just feel immensely proud that started on Wednesday on BBC 2 has just smashed every overnight drama record since they began.’

Sharing hilarious details of the cast’s vow to get matching tattoos following the ratings success of the finale, he added,‘Finally, myself, Vicky, Adrian, and Jed made an agreement in the inconceivable and ridiculous scenario we ever got 12 million viewers that we would get AC12million tattoos. We’ll see who’s good to their word…’