Where is Vigil filmed? It’s the question on everyone’s minds as we all sat down to watch the latest instalment of BBC One’s new tense drama series.

Starring Suranne Jones and Martin Compton, Vigil comes from the same production company as fellow must-watch shows like Bodyguard and season 6 of Line of Duty. Dark and mysterious, it follows a trend of riveting new dramas this month – like Nine Perfect Strangers – that have completely captured our attention.

In the murky waters of the sea, the series follows DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) as she attempts to uncover a conspiracy that threatens the heart of Britain’s top nuclear deterrent.

Where is Vigil filmed?

Vigil is filmed across various locations in Scotland, including Glasgow.

The city locations included:

Squinty Bridge

Finnieston Street

Hamilton Park Avenue in the west end

The streets around Blythswood Square

While some locals may recognise these areas of the show, the majority of the filming actually took place on a set created to look like a Trident submarine.

Lead director, James Strong, spoke about the challenges of filming in such an environment recently. He said, “The biggest challenge for any director setting up a show is to ‘build the world’. To set the visual approach and work with the team to execute this. And with Vigil there was a lot to build!

“First of all, there was a Trident submarine – the setting for the majority of the show. I like to shoot on real locations – but for obvious reasons this was largely impossible, so we had to create a big enough space to contain the action and be big enough to work in and yet retain all the claustrophobia of a real submarine.”

He added, “Creating HMS Vigil was an enormous endeavour, brilliantly carried out by designer Tom Sayer and his team. It looked incredible, was a great place to shoot and yet always felt utterly real.”

In one of the latest episodes, much of the action took place at a station the show calls Dunloch naval base. This is a fictional location, however, as Dunloch is a made-up town in Scotland.

It is based on a real navel base, though. Faslane is the HM Naval Base Clyde on the Gare Loch in the west of Scotland. This is where the UK’s nuclear deterrent Trident is housed, along with a four-strong fleet of Vanguard-class submarines – similar to the one on the show.

Full cast of Vigil tv series

There are a few famous faces in this cast…

Suranne Jones ( Doctor Foster , Gentleman Jack ), DCI Amy Silva

Martin Compston ( Line of Duty ), Craig Burke

Rose Leslie ( Downton Abbey ) , Kirsten Longacre

Shaun Evans ( Endeavour ), Glover

Paterson Joseph ( Casualty , Peep Show ), Newsome

Aisha Toussaint (River City), Cat

Anjili Mohindra ( Bodyguard , Doctor Who ), Doc Doc

Connor Swindells ( Sex Education ), Hadlow

Reuben Joseph (theatre roles including Rapunzel), Porter

Adam James ( I May Destroy You , Hustle ), Prentice

Gary Lewis ( It’s a Sin , Death in Paradise ), Colin Robertson

Stephen Dillane ( Game of Thrones , The Crown ), Shaw

Lolita Chakrabarti ( Holby City , Silent Witness ), Branning

Daniel Portman ( Game of Thrones ), Gary Walsh

Lorne MacFadyen ( Shetland ), Doward

Lauren Lyle ( Outlander ), Jade

We may only be a couple of episodes deep but fans of the show have been quick to express their excitement around the show on social media.

Some celebrated the incredible casting choices, like one Twitter user who wrote, “Suranne Jones really is without a doubt one of Britain’s best actors.”

While some pointed out the more undervalued members of the cast in the series…

And others speculated over the real Scottish villain in the show…

When is Vigil on TV?

The next episode of Vigil is on Sunday September 5 2021.

Vigil began on Sunday August 29 and continued on Bank Holiday Monday with another episode. However, the third episode of the series won’t air until this new date in September. Each episode of the series is set to be one hour long.

The six-part drama follows the disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and the death of a man on board the Trident nuclear submarine.

Other shows we couldn’t wait to watch this month include HBO’s UK streaming of The White Lotus and the new UK series of Married at First Sight.

