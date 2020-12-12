We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christmas will look a little different for everybody this year because of the ongoing global pandemic. But one person who is not letting the uncertainty put a damper on things is actor Linda Robson, who is back to her best after recovering from a breakdown.

While lockdown has weighed heavy on many people’s hearts, the downtime has given Linda, 62, time to focus on what’s really important – quality time with loved ones. As a result, she’s looking forward to creating a magical Christmas for her nearest and dearest.

Festive fun with family

Our sister publication Woman’s Own reports that Linda is hoping to spend Christmas with her family, including her beloved grandchildren Lila and Betsy.

A source close to the TV star said, ‘Lila and Betsy call Nanny Linda all the time and are very close to her. She’s saying this will be the best Christmas ever – despite everything – because, no matter what, she’s got them.’

It’s thought that Linda put the decorations up early and is really making the festive season stretch. ‘She got the presents and decorations together in advance,’ the source added. ‘Christmas hasn’t been such a happy occasion for Linda for the past couple of years, so she’s really pulling out all the stops.’

The Loose Women and Birds of a Feather star has opened up about blaming herself for ruining Christmas for her family in 2018, when police were called to her home amid fears for her safety. The star was suffering from depression, anxiety and a flare-up in her OCD, and although the events of that festive period were out of her control, this year she’s determined to make it the best Christmas. ‘She’s truly putting all her focus on her family,’ adds our insider.

Feeling herself again

After a difficult few years, it seems being forced to stop and slow down as a result of the pandemic has done Linda a world of good.

The insider added, ‘Linda has had a fairly strange lockdown experience for an anxiety sufferer, where it actually boosted her. The pandemic had a “stop the world” effect which allowed Linda to rest and recuperate without any pressure. It has hugely revived her.’

Having recovered from her breakdown, Linda is feeling back to her best for the first time in ages. ‘She’s super happy. In fact, she’s flying,’ the insider added.

With an incredible support network around her – including close friend and fellow Birds of a Feather actor Lesley Joseph and Linda’s husband Mark Dunford – it’s no wonder Linda is feeling so supported.

‘Linda is really loved-up with Mark. He’s been her rock through all the troubled times,’ the source said. ‘She even managed to get away to Italy with her daughter Bobbie for a break on the Amalfi Coast.’

Back to work

In another contrast to how lockdown has been for most people, Linda’s work schedule has been gradually increasing – and has included filming a Birds of a Feather Christmas special. This has meant she’s been back working with old friends like Lesley.

The insider revealed, ‘Luckily, Linda was able to see quite a few people during the second lockdown because she was in a bubble with Lesley Joseph and others from Birds of a Feather.’

But one person not involved in the reunion is Pauline Quirke, who plays Sharon, because – according to Linda – she ‘doesn’t want to do acting and wants to focus on her acting academy’.

A difficult time

All of this good news is a welcome break for Linda, who went public with details of her breakdown for the first time in January.

The star’s problems are reported to have started after a rare allergic reaction to an antidepressant.

Recalling the traumatic time, Linda said, ‘I got really bad anxiety, really bad depression, and my OCD kicked into overdrive.

‘Police were called because I was drinking… That was my family trying to keep me safe.’ She added that she now knows how important it is for anyone in her position to ‘find the right professional help’.

We’re glad things are on the up, Linda!