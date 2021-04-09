We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Loose Women panelist Denise Welch has given viewers a stark warning after she fell victim to a financial scam.

Speaking on the ITV daytime show, Denise candidly recalled the time she gave her pin number over the phone after receiving multiple calls from someone claiming to be from the fraud department.

It comes after shoppers were warned about an Aldi scam offering £200 vouchers as Brits were warned about the increase in scams following the lockdown.

Denise, 62, told fellow panelists Kaye Adams, Brenda Edwards, and Janet Street-Porter, “I fall for stuff very easily and it’s really pathetic, I normally consider myself a woman of the world, but I am really not with stuff like that.

“I fell for one a couple of years ago which was the fraud department of my bank calling me, I was rehearsing a show so I kept coming out and it was the fraud department again.”

She continued, “I was worried, they said people had been accessing my account and taking money out of it, and this sounds so naive but because they were so clever and manipulative, and they did it over a couple of days, they asked me for my PIN number and I gave it to them.”

In the scam warning to Loose Women viewers, Denise revealed how her husband Lincoln Townley reacted and explained that the fraudsters persistency convinced her to hand over her details. She added, “When I told Lincoln his head nearly exploded, and I said I know it’s totally ridiculous, and they had already taken the money, but it’s because they were playing the long game.”

Meanwhile, she’s not the only one to fall victim to a scam. Loose Women’s Brenda Edwards revealed she too had almost handed over her details to someone claiming to be calling from HMRC.

And Kaye gave a scam warning to Loose Women viewers by telling them of the recent scams that have circulated. She added, “Ones that are doing the rounds at the moment, and this is not exhaustive, are TV licenses, Royal Mail, tickets scams, because venues are opening, and HMRC scams, they are very much doing the rounds at the moment.”

If you think you have been a victim of fraud, you can contact Metropolitan Police here.