Louis Smith becomes a dad as girlfriend Charlie Bruce gives birth

Olympian and Strictly Come Dancing star Louis Smith has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Charlie Bruce.

The couple took to social media today to confirm the wonderful news, revealing they have become parents to a baby girl.

Former Olympic gymnast Louis shared a gorgeous snap of the newborn on Instagram, sharing her unique name.

‘What a 3 days it’s been. From Thursday night to Sunday morning. You women are incredible and the mother of my child is no exception. So glad both ladies are doing well and healthy,’ he penned.

‘Marley Valentina Smith welcome ❤️.’

Meanwhile new mum Charlie shared a series of snaps from the birthing room, showing off her tiny daughter to the world and thanking Louis for his support.

‘Welcome to the world Marley Valentina Smith 💕 Born at 2.30am on the 14th of February & weighs a healthy 7lb 5oz.

‘I could not have done it without the love of my life @louissmith1989 by my side. What a journey we went through but we did it as the wonderful team we are! 🙌🏼💪🏻❤️,’ she wrote.

Strictly Come Dancing star Louis, who won the show in 2021, confirmed the special news that he was to become a father back in September 2020, posting a video of him and Charlie revealing the baby’s gender with a giant balloon filled with pink confetti.

‘Doing life on my terms. A big surprise and it’s amazing to be having a baby girl with my woman @charliebruce1990.

‘In this crazy time and during a global struggle I wish everyone a happy life and a world of positivity,’ Louis wrote at the time.

‘Find the light in darknesses and the hope at then end of a tunnel. Life is full of ups and downs and right now we are taking an up.’

Louis has been dating Charlie, who is best known for winning the BBC’s So You Think You Can Dance in 2010, since November 2017.

The couple have been bombarded with well wishes from celebrity pals since the birth of Marley.

JLS singer Aston Merrygold wrote, ‘Proud of you guys 🙏🏾🙌🏾🖤 congratulations both of you! All love bro!’

‘Congratulations dude. You’re going to be a great Dad ❤️,’ McFly star Harry Judd added.

‘Ah congratulations to you both and well done mama!!! Sending you loads of love ❤️,’ Girls Aloud songsters Kimberly Walsh chipped in.