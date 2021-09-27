We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Louise Minchin has posted on social media to reveal the momentous new challenge she’s taken on since she departed BBC Breakfast last week.

Broadcaster Louise Minchin is perhaps best known for her role on the BBC Show, having presented it for a remarkable 20 years. Fans were therefore left more than a little saddened earlier this year after Louise announced that she was stepping down from BBC Breakfast after all this time. Now with Louise having officially departed, viewers are still waiting to hear who’ll be taking her place alongside recent co-star Dan Walker, who recently made his debut as part of the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 lineup.

And whilst Louise hasn’t yet confirmed exactly what she’ll be moving on to next, the BBC star has taken to social media to reveal the incredible challenge she’s already completed since her BBC Breakfast exit.

Posting on Instagram, it’s clear that Louise is keeping busy as she shared a series of pictures of herself wearing a wetsuit about to take on a momentous 13K swim.

Louise declared in her caption, ‘I never imagined I could swim 13k, I can’t even run that right now but I did it! Helped by the tide and accompanied by a whole lot of the @herspirituk team and @swimcathswim I LOVED it. Massive thanks to everyone who organised and volunteered for the #Dyfi13k @aberdoveyswim what a lovely friendly event and fabulous that it ended near a pub too. 🍺🍻😉🏊🏻‍♀️🏊🏻‍♀️🏊🏻‍♀️’.

This isn’t the first time Louise has taken on the challenge of an endurance sport. The former BBC host has taken part in several triathlon events over the years and has even represented the country at the World Triathlon Championships in her age group.

Back in 2019, the broadcaster even documented her fitness journey in her book, Dare to Tri: My Journey from the BBC Breakfast Sofa to GB Team Triathlete.

Louise also continues to host the Her Spirit Podcast alongside BBC Triathlon commentator Annie Emmerson. According to the podcast’s website, Her Spirit believes in inspiring all woman to “become fitter, stronger and healthier”.

Whilst they declare that listeners can enjoy hearing from “phenomenal women” as they talk about their “desires, vulnerabilities and spirited ways”.

And now she’s left her BBC Breakfast role, it seems Louise’s fans could be seeing her dedicate even more time and attention to her podcast and fitness career.

As reported by Metro.co.uk, Louise previously told viewers, “Anybody who watches will be very well aware my passion is endurance sport, and I will absolutely continue to do that,’ she shared.

“I’ve got lots of really exciting adventures planned. I’m trying to write a book about that as well. And I’ll continue with my podcast, which is all about the mental and physical benefits of sport and exercise.

“And I’ll be having lots of lie-ins. That’s what I’m most excited about right now”, Louise declared.