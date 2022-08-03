When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start? All you need to know as filming date confirmed

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Strictly Come Dancing is back for a new series in 2022 and its start date is sooner than you think.

As a new batch of celebrities prepare to put their best foot forward in rehearsals for the popular BBC One show which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, there's a new mix of professional dancers (opens in new tab) looking to impress the judges.

And that's not all, aside from eight things you don't know about Strictly (opens in new tab), there's been a change to the judging panel - so if you're wondering who's in and who's out? We look at all you need to know about the upcoming series...

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start?

Strictly Come Dancing starts filming on September 7th 2022 with a pre-recorded launch show, which means viewers are likely to see that aired on the weekend of September 10th, however the exact air date hasn't been revealed yet.

Show bosses confirmed, "Registration is now open to be part of the exciting Launch Show, which is recording in advance of this year's live shows on Wednesday 7 September."

The 20th anniversary is not the only big celebration this year - the BBC is marking its 100th anniversary with a special group routine and fans can enter a draw to be part of the audience for that special recording which will be held on August 24th.

Strictly said, "Strictly Come Dancing is celebrating 100 years of the BBC! The professional dancers will be throwing a party like only they know how, with a group number full of all the usual sparkle and glamour.

'There may well be a surprise or two as well, with special guests and fun tributes to some of your favourite BBC shows."

Who's on Strictly 2022 this year?

There are 20 professional dancers on strictly this year and they are expected to be joined by 20 celebrities. The Strictly Pros have been announced with four new dancers - European cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former Under 21 British National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas. And they will be joining the dancers already confirmed Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

Former favourite Alijaz Skorjanec (opens in new tab) and Oti Mabuse (opens in new tab), whose sister Motsi is a judge, quit the show (opens in new tab) earlier this year.

Meanwhile the celebrity contestants are yet to be announced.

Which celebrities are rumoured to be in Strictly Come Dancing this year?

The following celebrities have been rumoured to star in Strictly Come Dancing this year; (although none of the below names have been confirmed)

Andrew Garfield

Joséphine Jobert

Louis Theroux

Scarlett Moffatt

Tom Malone Jr

Rosie Jones

Adam Thomas

Steph McGovern

An unconfirmed member of the Royal Family

Peter Crouch

Gino D'Acampo

Olympic gold-medallist Tom Daley

Strictly Come Dancing Judges 2022

The judges confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 are Shirley Ballas (opens in new tab), Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke - who replaced Bruno Tonioli (opens in new tab) last year.

Shirley, Craig, Motsi, Anton… We can’t wait to welcome back our fabulous #Strictly Judges for 2022! pic.twitter.com/uwbMquiuMAMay 19, 2022 See more

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 tickets - how to apply

You can apply for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 tickets for the Launch Show from now until 10pm on Sunday 7th August and entries will be selected by a random draw. One pair of tickets per applicant but you need to be the named ticket holder as tickets aren't transferrable. Meanwhile, tickets for the rest of the series will be allocated in a separate random draw.

The announcement for the new series reads, "Hosted by the very talented and glamorous Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the show will once again come live from Elstree Film and Television Studios.

"Registration is now open to be part of the exciting Launch Show, which is recording in advance of this year's live shows on Wednesday 7 September. As in previous years we are operating a random draw.

"You can apply for tickets for the Launch Show at any time until 10pm on Sunday 7 August. They have a limited number of seats in the studio and as we have such a huge demand for tickets, we are restricting the number of tickets that you are eligible for."