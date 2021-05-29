We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Congratulations are in order for Louise Roe and her husband Mackenzie Hunkin who welcomed their second child on Friday.





Louise Roe gave birth to another baby girl, who she has named Inès, and introduced her to her fans on social media.

Sharing a photo of her daughter lying on her chest moments after her arrival, the TV presenter wrote: “She’s here ♥️ baby Inès.

“Thank you to the selfless midwives (especially Lucie) at our hospital, you are all angels xx.”

Louise also shared a sweet family photo which showed her and Mackenzie exchanging a kiss while little Inès cradled into her mother’s chest.

Fans and famous friends were quick to send their congratulatory messages, with Cat Deeley posting: “Absolutely beautiful…. well done gorgeous girl ! Sending love ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Zoe Hardman added: “Wohoooo! She’s perfect. So much love to you all xxxx.”

One fan wrote: “Congratulations!! Welcome to this world, Miss Inès! ❤️,” and another said: “Congrats!!!! She’s beautiful and I love the name!!!! 🌸🥰.”

Before giving birth, Louise shared part of her labour experience while at hospital as she posted a clip of herself rocking from side to side after walking up a set of stairs in a bid to speed up her contractions.

The new mum was also sporting a pair of dark shades as she revealed that bright lights can actually slow down contractions, so she covered her eyes in a bid to combat this

Captioning the clip, she wrote: “Wish us luck! Apparently bright lights slow down contractions but walking upstairs sideways speeds them up…so I look utterly ridiculous but it’s for a good reason.”

Louise Roe and Mackenzie are also proud parents to daughter Honor, who they welcomed in January 2018.

The couple chose social media once again to announce the birth of their first child, posting similar photos of Louise cradling her newborn.

At the time, Louise wrote: “The last few days have been a life-changing whirlwind and the best of my life. Welcoming our daughter, Honor Florence Crosby Hunkin, born January 11th.

“We are both doing well, and enjoying getting to know each other. @mackenziehunkin and I are just besotted ❤️.”