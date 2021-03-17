We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Louise Thompson revealed she suffered a ‘devastating’ miscarriage earlier this year, sharing the heartbreaking confession on Instagram.

The Made In Chelsea star turned fitness and fashion influencer shared two photos with her 1.2 million followers – one of her posing in the mirror with a small bump and another of a positive pregnancy test.

Louise revealed that she and fiancé Ryan Libbey had suffered the loss of a pregnancy at the start of the year.

‘In all honesty, I had no idea that it was possible to love someone that I’d never met quite SO MUCH. From the moment I saw the lines on the pregnancy test I started to build an emotional connection and my whole world changed, and for that to be taken away was devastating,’ she penned in the emotional caption beside the photos.

Sharing poignant details of coping with a miscarriage, Louise explained that she was putting her story out into the world in the hope it would help others to realise that people can be going through more than they seem to be.

‘I wanted to share my story because it might help someone, but for the first time in my life, I’m actually a bit lost for words. Maybe it’s because I feel like I have SO much to say and I don’t want to waste this opportunity or because I’m not sure I’ve 100% processed it yet, but either way, there will be no ‘perfect’ time, so here goes, I’ll try my best.

‘I’ve always been taught that a problem shared is a problem halved, and I pass that mantra on to others, always encouraging people to talk, talk, talk, so it’s time to practice what I preach,’ she wrote.

‘It might seem like everywhere you look on Instagram people are loved up, happy as can be, getting engaged, buying their first house, having intimate weddings, getting their dream job, announcing pregnancies, and other momentous occasions!

‘But whilst all those incredible things are happening for people there is also a great deal of SHIT going on behind closed doors – A side that you might not see,’ Louise continued.

‘I guess it’s also because there is no easy way to say it, nor any way to sugar coat it, but earlier this year we lost our baby and it was HARD.’

Louise went on to explain that she’d found support in others who had experienced miscarriages and said that she feels hope for the future after the loss.

‘Having opened up to a few friends I realised that there are quite a few others who have gone through something similar.

Video of the Week

‘I found it very comforting to talk to them about their experiences of loss and grief, and I also found it incredibly comforting to learn that there isn’t really much you can do to prevent it from happening. I don’t feel any guilt or blame for what happened to me. It just wasn’t meant to be, and hopefully, it will create space for something beautiful in the future.⁣’