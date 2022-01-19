Love Island star Katie Salmon is pregnant with her first child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Love Island star Katie Salmon has announced she is expecting her first child with fiancé Harry, less than a month after their engagement.

The star, who rose to fame during the show’s second season of Love Island in 2016, appeared on the dating show with the late Sophie Gradon, as one half of the villa’s first same-sex couples.

Katie posted a sweet video on Instagram revealing her pregnancy only weeks after confirming she and Harry had gotten engaged.

In the sweet clip, Katie can can be seen going to the doctor for an initial ultrasound scan, with the camera zooming in and out to show the baby’s heartbeat. The clips, which are pieced together with Ed Sheeran’s song Small Bump playing over the top, also show Katie’s mother reacting to the exciting news.

Captioning the emotional video Katie penned, “Been Busy Creating Life. First came love, then came you! Six months pregnant with our biggest blessing…”

Explaining that she had kept the wonderful news a secret until now, Katie added “I’ve kept this between close friends and family for a while but my beautiful baby bump is getting hard to hide.

“We love you so much already baby and cannot wait to meet you. I couldn’t do this journey with anybody else other than my best friend. 2022 my favourite year off all, The year I marry my love and we become a family.”

It follows Katie’s Christmas Day proposal on a stunning Thai beach.

Katie and her fiancé relocated to Thailand in February of last year, telling fans at the time that they wanted to “start a new life”.

Fans and friends were quick to congratulate her and Harry on the sweet baby announcement, with other reality stars joining in with well-wishes.

Ex On The Beach’s Becca Edwards wrote, “Congratulations 😭😭😭 what a beautiful video ❤️💗💖”

“Congratulations I’m so happy for you ❤️,” gushed The Valleys star Lateysha Grace.

Fellow Love Island star Demi Jones added, “Congratulations angel😍❤️,” while soon-to-be-mum Chloe Goodman penned, “Massive congratulations gorgeous so happy for you both 😍😍😍.”