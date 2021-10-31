We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Love Island's Luis Morrison and his girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth have welcomed their first child, the couple confirmed on Saturday.





Love Island star Luis and Chloe welcomed a son, whom they named Romeo, sharing their happy news on Instagram before revealing doctors were concerned their baby wouldn’t survive.

Romeo was born prematurely last Monday weighing just 2lb 4oz, but Chloe reassured her followers that their baby is an “absolute trooper” as she updated them on his health.

Posting a photo of Romeo sleeping sounding with breathing tubes in his nose, the 22-year-old wrote: “Romeo️ 11 weeks early • 18/10/21 • 11:55am • 2lb4.

“My little trooper, you will never understand how special and truly loved you are, it still doesn’t feel real yet. I Can’t wait to get you home and be your Mam forever️.”

Love Island star Luis shared the same image alongside the caption: “Welcome to the world Baby Romeo! Romeo was born 11 weeks early, and can’t wait to get him home hopefully before Christmas! Super proud of you already.”

The couple received hundreds of well wishes and congratulatory messages over their new bundle of joy.

Chloe later updated her followers on Romeo’s condition, admitting her fears over his premature birth.

“As you can imagine the past couple weeks have truly been the best but most difficult weeks I’ve ever had to face, it’s so hard to speak to a dr and then not able to tell you that your son is gonna be ok,” she penned.

“However, Romeo is absolutely thriving at not even 2 weeks, old, he’s had a couple a set backs but he is an absolute trooper and we honestly couldn’t be more proud of him.

“He’s deffo on the right tracks and he will be home in no time, just need to fatten him up first.”

She concluded: “Thank you so much everyone for the kind messages and comments, truly appreciate it.”

Luis and Chloe announced they were expecting a baby in July. He is already dad to four-year-old daughter Vienna, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend Cally Jane Beech.