Love Island star Camilla Thurlow and her husband Jamie Jewitt have welcomed their second child together five years after romance blossomed on the ITV show.

Fans have yet to see the Love Island 2022 line-up enter the villa, but looking back on past success stories it’s hard not to think about Camilla and Jamie. The couple found love on the popular dating show in 2017 and after welcoming their first daughter Nell in 2020 and then getting married last year, they’ve just become parents of two.

Taking to Instagram they both shared an adorable video with fans, showing them adding a pink person-shaped ornament onto their Christmas tree with the due-date month of “June 2022” written on it. The clip then changed, giving a brief glimpse of Camilla and Jamie’s beautiful baby daughter sleeping peacefully.

Explaining that Camilla had given birth to their second child a little earlier than they expected, they revealed her adorable and unique baby name.

“Our beautiful early bird Nora Belle Jewitt 🐣🥰 born 27th May 2022, a sister for our gorgeous little Nell Sophia ♥️”, they wrote adoringly in their posts.

The video also featured a clip of the moment Nell, who is just over 18 months old, met little Nora for the first time and it looked like love at first sight just as it was for their famous parents. And they weren’t forgotten by one of their fellow islanders who took to the comments along with fans to express their delight at Camilla and Jamie’s baby news.

“Just amazing ❤️ congratulations!! What gorgeous names together Nell & Nora xxx”, wrote Love Island 2017 winner Amber Davies excitedly.

Whilst Dancing on Ice winner Jake Quickenden responded, “Congrats maybe can’t wait to meet her xx”.

“Best thing to come out of love island! As a 59 Yr old grandma I loved your love story, how well matched you are…. And now 2 beautiful daughters! 👏❤️”, a fan shared.

Another person echoed this sentiment as they wrote, “How absolutely beautiful 💕💕 love how excited little Nell was to welcome her sister. Fabulous name 💕 congratulations you all radiate love 💕🤍💫”.

The news that Love Island stars Camilla and Jamie have welcomed their second child comes eight months after the couple tied the knot. Reflecting on their journey during an interview with Tyla last year, Camilla expressed how grateful she is for the way their love story has developed.

“I mean, I never really thought that far ahead when I was on Love Island,” she said. “It didn’t even cross my mind when I was on the show. But obviously, I appreciate how incredibly lucky I’ve been now.”

Remarking at the time on how she “loved motherhood” Camilla added, “That doesn’t mean there’s aspects of it that I haven’t learned to do. I’ve really had to grow as a person and really work hard. But in terms of our lives, I think Jamie and I together just felt that it all came together perfectly and we are so, so happy.”

Now having welcomed their second child, Nora, Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are likely enjoying the first few days of their new life as a family-of-four.