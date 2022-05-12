We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s that time of year when the countdown to ITV2’s most popular reality dating show returns and fans are already asking when does Love Island 2022 start? and who’s rumoured to be on the line-up as they clear their diaries.

A new set of contestants will enter the Love Island villa in the hope of finding ‘the one’ and being in with the chance of being crowned finalists and winning the couple’s cash prize. It’s bound to be a talking point as last year the show sparked 600 Ofcom complaints.

But before you grab a cocktail, the remote and put your evening social events on hold, we’ve got all you need to know about the new series….

When does Love Island 2022 start?

Series 8 of Love Island 2022 is expected to start on Monday, 6th June 2022 – although the official start date is yet to be confirmed.

An insider told The Sun, “Love Island is coming back with a bang and it will begin on the second full week in June. The schedules are being put together now and fans can expect a long, hot summer of fun from the villa from June 6.”

The series was confirmed at the end of series seven last year when Laura Whitmore encouraged viewers to apply for the next series.

There are rumours of some changes to the format for this year’s show – including the possibility of a much longer run – keeping fans entertained for 10 weeks instead of the usual six to eight weeks, this years’ applicants were asked to be available for 10 weeks.

Who are the line up rumours for Love Island 2022?

The singles rumoured to be on the line up for Love Island 2022 are still being kept under wraps as ITV normally unveils them a week before the TX date if the previous series are anything to go by. But that hasn’t stopped speculation over who might be entering the villa, and among those rumoured for 2022 are season four contestant Zara McDermott’s brother, Brad McDermott, 22-year-old beautician Sophie Draper and influencer Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Speaking about Brad, an insider has said, “Brad is a young, good looking guy, and he has seen how appearing on Love Island has completely transformed Zara’s life. Though she didn’t find long-term love, it has served as a great platform for her. She also had a great time there, and he thinks it would be a great laugh.”

Meanwhile, Sophie, who owns a beauty salon in Nottingham, has a famous ex-boyfriend – Aston Villa footballer Matty Cash – as well as a huge following on Instagram. She lives a luxury lifestyle with holidays in Dubai, and shares regular updates with her 20,000 followers including pictures of her physique and chic outfits.

And Influencer Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is described as a Turkish actor and influencer. A source told the publication, ““Ekin-Su is the perfect contestant to get viewers tuning in this summer. Not only is she beautiful, she’s also used to being on TV and moves in showbiz circles so she’s sure to bring fireworks. She’ll have no shortage of guys after her in the villa, that’s for sure.”

Man City footballer Jack Grealish is claimed to have been liking her Instagram photos.

Where is the villa?

The Love Island 2022 will still be filmed in Mallorca but this year the actual show has moved to a brand new villa as part of a shake-up. “ITV bosses think this is the right moment to refresh this element of the show, just as they did in series three back in 2017,” a source told The Sun. And fans have been given a sneaky peek at the brand new six-bedroom villa as construction work is underway.

Scaffolding has been spotted outside the mansion while work is underway and it’s expected to be revealed to fans nearer the time.

Who will be hosting Love Island 2022?

Love Island 2022 will be hosted by returning TV presenter Laura Whitmore. The Irish TV host has reportedly signed a £500k deal to host the series once more – it will mark her third series following the tragic death of former host Caroline Flack.

It was rumoured that Laura, who is mum to daughter Stevie Ré, aged one, would be replaced by Maya Jama or Maura Higgins but ITV has since confirmed Laura’s return as host.

An ITV spokesperson told Metro.co.uk, “Laura will be returning to host the forthcoming series of Love Island.”

What channel is Love Island on?

Love Island 2022 will be aired on ITV2 and an hour later on ITV2+1.

If you miss an episode, fear not as it will be available to stream on the ITV Hub You can watch a teaser of the new trailer for the series below…

Watch this space for more Love Island updates.

