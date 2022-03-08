We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Love Island star Zara Holland is engaged to her long-term beau Elliott Love after he popped the question after years of dating.

The former Miss Great Britain, who shot to fame after appearing on the ITV2 show in 2016, has finally found love with Elliott, who she’s been dating for nearly six years.

Zara threw a lavish party in February to celebrate her engagement to Elliott, wearing a gorgeous bridal-inspired gown as close friends and family congratulated her on the wonderful news.

“Zara is over the moon to be engaged to Elliott,” a source told MailOnline.

The insider added, “She went on Love Island years ago to find the man of her dreams – and meeting Elliott came just at the right time.

“Elliott proposed in the most perfect way in Dubai, and they couldn’t be happier, now they’re just excited to start planning their big day”

Zara, who tends to keep her relationship out of the spotlight, met Elliott shortly after she appeared on Love Island.

When it comes to her love life, Zara previously said, “We’re very happy together and have such a great time. He is absolutely amazing and he’s definitely The One.”

In 2016, the reality star secured a spot on Love Island, but she left the show early after being stripped of her Miss Great Britain title.

Zara was punished by beauty pageant producers for having on-screen sexual relations with co-star Alex Bowen during the second series of the show.

Miss Great Britain was criticised for their outdated viewpoints, while Zara defended her freedom to make her own decisions as an adult.