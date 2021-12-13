We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Love Island stars Lucie Donlan and Luke Mabbott have confirmed they are engaged after Luke popped the question on a romantic trip to snowy Finland.

The couple took to Instagram to share the wonderful news yesterday, revealing that Luke got down on one knee as the Northern Lights lit up the sky. The stunning snap showed the pair sharing a kiss and Lucie flashing her new silver and diamond engagement ring, with the green Northern Lights glowing behind them.

Luke captioned the incredible photo, ‘Mrs Mabbott to be…💍♥️ The northern lights made an appearance for the perfect moment to pop the question. A night we will never forget..♥️’

Fans and fellow Islanders were quick to congratulate the pair on the exciting news.

Nas Majeed, who starred on Love Island season six with Luke, commented, ‘Congratulations! ❤️🎉.’

His girlfriend Eva Zapico, added, ‘Omgggg!!! Congratulations!!!😍😍😍’

Meanwhile, model and fellow season six Love Islander Molly Smith said, ‘OMGGGG!!!!! Congratulations 😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’

This year’s Love Island semi-finalist, Toby Aromolaran also adding, ‘Congrats bro! 💙🙏🏽.’

Lucy also shared a story from Maura Higgins, who recently split from Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice. Maura shared their engagement pic and said, ‘Massive congratulations to this adorable couple ❤️You will make the perfect bride @luciedonlan🤍.’

Interestingly the pair didn’t star in the same series of Love Island, Lucie was a contestant in season five, and Luke in six. The pair met outside of the villa, starting up a romance in 2020 when Luke split from ex Demi Jones and confirming they were a couple in July of the same year.

After six months of dating, the pair moved in together and have been going from strength to strength, sharing frequent steamy, loved-up snaps on Instagram.

Their romantic getaway in Finland saw the pair share plenty of romantic shots from the winter wonderland, including an underwear snap in the snow!

Lucie wrote in another snowy couple snap, ‘This trip gets even more magical every second, thank you for the best surprise in the world @lukemabbott .. Love you 🤍🌎.’

Congratulations Lucie and Luke!