Are Giovanni Pernice and Maura Higgins still together? Here’s all we know as the pair rid their social media of each other.

Photos of Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice has been deleted from girlfriend Maura Higgins’ Instagram account and eagle-eyed fans are wondering what’s happening to the professional dancer and Love Island star’s romance. So, are Giovanni Pernice and Maura Higgins still together?

Giovanni, 31, and Maura, 30, were first linked back in June after they were both spotted watching the Euro 2020 match at Wembley together and on 2nd July they were spotted again partying together in Blackpool.

But with the new series of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 well underway and Giovanni partnered with EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, Maura sparked fears that the infamous Strictly curse had struck again, after she deleted Giovanni from Instagram and unfollowed him.

We look at what exactly is going on…

Are Giovanni Pernice and Maura Higgins still together?

Giovanni Pernice and Maura Higgins have not confirmed a split but while they were all loved up last week, fast-forward a few days and Maura has sparked split rumours. The iconic Love Islander deleted all trace of Giovanni from her Instagram account and even unfollowed him. Meanwhile, it appears there are no longer snaps of Maura on Giovanni’s Instagram either.

Fans have taken to Twitter to raise their concerns. One fan asked, ‘Why has Maura deleted all her posts with Giovanni? Not the Strictly curse again.’

Another fan put, ‘It looks like Maura and Giovanni are off. She’s unfollowed him.’

And a third fan suggested, ‘That’s bloody heartbreaking. Maura deserves the world.’

The host of Glow Up Ireland set tongues wagging following Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing performance where professional dancer Giovanni and his partner Rose distracted BBC viewers with their Cha-cha-cha which ‘tore up the dance floor’.

Giovanni showed what a gentleman he is when he pleaded with the NHS to replace Rose’s broken hearing aid so she could dance again. He also revealed that he is learning sign language. And Giovanni shared this sweet snap on his Instagram in celebration of staying in the contest.

It was previously reported why Strictly bosses won’t pair Giovanni with Katie McGlynn – as the couple used to be an item and a friend is reported to have previously warned that the show could make or break Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice and Maura Higgins.

The source told OK! magazine, “Maura knows how things can be manipulated and made to look. During her time on DOI, she was accused of getting too close to her partner.”

“Maura trusts Giovanni but knows he’s a ‘huge flirt’ and likes to make his partner feel special,” the insider allegedly said.

“Friends have said if there are any cracks, Strictly could break them,” they added.

Giovanni previously had ‘sizzling chemistry’ with Ranvir Singh in the 2020 contest.

Maura recently sparked speculation that she and Giovanni had moved in together, after she revealed that she was moving house.

“It’s finally moving week! Reason for my absence,” Maura wrote on Instagram.

Who is Maura Higgins dating now?

Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice and Maura Higgins have been dating since they went official on 10th July this year. But it is unclear whether the pair are still together as Maura unfollowed Giovanni on Instagram on 18th October and also deleted all traces of him from her grid.

Fans started to speculate that the couple had split.

The former Love Island star was previously in a relationship with fellow Islander Chris Taylor.

At the time, always denied romance rumours, but they were caught embraced in a photo on Instagram the same week that the Irish beauty Maura celebrated her 30th birthday, told fans, “He’s mine”.

What is Maura Higgins net worth?

Maura Higgins net worth is estimated to be around £1 million. The former Love Island star launched her fake eyelash line called False Flutters in 2020.

Maura has a whopping 3.3m followers on Instagram and is also the host of Glow Up Ireland, while also having signed lucrative deals with the likes of Ann Summers and Boohoo.