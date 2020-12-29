We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead has revealed she's expecting her second child, and first baby with fiancé Max Darnton.

Binky Felstead has announced she’s having a baby with fiancé Max Darnton – three months after suffering a miscarriage.

The Made in Chelsea star, who has daughter India with her ex Josh Patterson, has revealed she has another baby on the way.

The 30-year-old reality TV star got engaged to Max in September after a 19-month romance which saw Max ask her daughter India, three, for her permission to marry her mummy.

And India is set to become a big sister after Binky shared their joyful news on her Instagram.

READ MORE: Binky Felstead reveals she suffered tragic miscarriage at 12 weeks of pregnancy

She captioned the beautiful family snap, “BIG SISTER ALERT!!! • We are so thankful and excited that our family will be growing in 2021! India gets her new title of ‘Big Sister’… which she’s already very proud of! 2020 has been a real personal rollercoaster with some huge ups 💍 and some lows 🌈 💫 We are so excited, happy and thankful for what is to come! Here’s to 2021 🥂🙏🏼 #babyincoming #no2″

It comes two months after Binky – whose real name is Alexandra – took to Instagram to open up on her heartbreaking news, revealing she should’ve been 18 weeks pregnant by now.

Previously sharing a picture of a sunset on Instagram, Binky opened up on her pregnancy loss, penning, “I’ve thought long and hard about doing this post, but I felt that if I can pass on any warmth, comfort or help to anybody in the same position – well that would be great.

“It’s only fair that I share some of my “downs” as well as my “up” moments. Today would have been my 18 week mark, but sadly we had an early miscarriage just before 12 weeks.”

Video of the Week

But fans are delighted with her happy news that she is to become a mum again, with her rainbow baby on its way.

Friend Ferne McCann commented, “Wow yayyyyy congrats,” another friend wrote, “Omg @binkyfelstead this is the best news!!! Huge congratulations darling xx” and former Made in Chelsea star Cheska Hull added, “Whoop whoop! 💖💖💖💖 excellent news! Big love to you guys xxxx.”

Congratulations to you all!