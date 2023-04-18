Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead gives birth to 3rd child in plush £5.9k-a-night maternity wing

Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead has given birth (opens in new tab) to her third child in a plush £5.9k-a-night maternity wing.

The reality TV star, who is already mum to daughter India (opens in new tab), five, and son Wolfie, 22 months, previously moved in a sleep expert to help get her baby to sleep (opens in new tab) during baby sleep training (opens in new tab).

Her new arrival is her second child with husband Max Darton whom she married in a secret ceremony (opens in new tab) in 2021.

The birth comes after he dear friend and MIC co-star Jamie Laing got married Sophie Habboo (opens in new tab).

It's understood that Binky gave birth on Monday, 17th April as her businessman husband shared a snap of Binky sat on a wooden fence in a picturesque location and captioned it, "Champion" followed by heart eye and kiss face emojis.

A post shared by We.are.nolo (@max_fd) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

And friends shared their congratulations for the couple after hearing their happy news.

One friend wrote, "Can't wait to meet him, congratulations to you all"

Another put, "Sending so much love to you guys, hope Binky is doing well!"

And a third fan added, "Yay! Congratulations to you and Binky for the safe arrival of your baby boy. Wishing you all the best."

(Image credit: Getty)

It's not yet known which baby name (opens in new tab) the couple have decided to call their newborn baby, having previously opted for unique baby names (opens in new tab).

Binky recently revealed she and her partner of five years, who got engaged (opens in new tab) in September 2020, had 'narrowed it down to three names' for the newborn.

She wrote, "NAMES. Ok, so we've narrowed it down to 3 names that we think we love, but not 100% set on.

"Any name suggestions would be SUPER welcome just to add a bit more confusion into the mix."

Over the weekend Binky shared a snap from her hospital bed in the £5,900-a-night Lindo Wing, at St Mary's Hospital Paddington, central London, which she captioned, "Here we gooooooooo" to let fans know her baby was on the way.

A post shared by BINKY FELSTEAD (@binkyfelstead) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Having earlier shared a snap of her and max holding hands in the back of a car as they made their way to the hospital.

Binky gave birth at the hospital favoured by royals including Kate Middleton who welcomed all of her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis there.

As a result, the cost of giving birth there starts from £5,900-a-night rising to £6,275 for a deluxe package and even more for a ward suite.

(Image credit: Getty)

Binky has daughter India with ex-boyfriend Josh Patterson. And while there are benefits to breastfeeding (opens in new tab), she previously opened up on her fears of breastfeeding in public, telling viewers, "Breastfeeding in public makes me uncomfortable,” she admitted to the cameras. “The thought of exposing myself kind of freaks me out.”

Congratulations!

Related baby content:

Video of the week