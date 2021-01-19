We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Oliver Proudlock and model Emma Connolly announced that they are married after tying the knot in an intimate and secret ceremony last month.

The couple posted a series of adorable pictures to share the wonderful news with fans.

Proudlock wore a three-piece suit and Emma a bespoke Pronovia Atelier lace dress with a long, dramatic train and long veil.

The happy couple both posted the images and captioned them, ‘Love wins 15/12/2020‘

The post was flooded with congratulations from Made in Chelsea co-stars and friends.

Louise Thompson commented, ‘Congratulations guys‘ and Millie Mackintosh said, ‘Love you guys.’

It seems that 2020 was a year of secret weddings, with Laura Whitmore and Ian Sterling having a secret Dublin wedding and Proudlockd’s fellow Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke marrying his now husband Gareth in lockdown too.

Tatler magazine revealed that Proudlock and Emma had originally planned to marry in front of 200 guests at Cowdray Park in West Sussex. However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, their grand wedding was reduced to 15 guests.

As a result, they married at St Albans Church in Fulham and had their wedding breakfast at The Ned.

Emma’s parents were in attendance, while Proudlocks mum who is based in London, watched over FaceTime.

The couple got engaged in 2018 and had already postponed their wedding due to the pandemic. Luckily they were able to move their date to avoid the Tier 4 restrictions brought in over Christmas.

They told Talter that Emma was driving home, tearfully listening to the news about Tier 4, only to arrive home to find that Proudlock had called everyone and organised the wedding for the following day.

The florist reportedly got to the church at 6am to decorate and prepare the flowers. Everyone else managed to jump into action and had everything prepared for them to wed the next day.

Emma said, “It was an amazing, emotional, and intimate day – we were just excited we were finally married.”