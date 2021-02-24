We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Actor Mandy Moore has given birth to her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith and he seems to have a royal inspired name.

Mandy took to Instagram to announce the couple’s exciting news. Posting a picture of their little boy wearing a pale blue outfit, she revealed the beautiful name they’ve chosen for him.

The This Is Us star wrote: ‘Gus is here 💙💙💙💙. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T’

Friends and followers alike were quick to congratulate the proud new parents.

Fellow actor Kiernan Shipka, perhaps best known for her role in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina wrote: ‘congrats Mandy!!❤️

‘Such precision Gus! Congrats you guys. Enjoy the most profound ride x’ singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton declared.

When it comes to the adorable unusual baby name they’ve chosen, there seems to be a double royal connection. Earlier this month Princess Eugenie gave birth to her son with husband Jack Brooksbank. On Saturday the new mum then revealed that she had named her newborn son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, thought to be after royal relatives.

Whilst Harrison is also the middle name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie. Whether or not Mandy and Taylor took any inspiration from these royal parents has not been confirmed. Though little Gus couldn’t suit his beautiful name more!

Mandy first announced her pregnancy back in September with an equally sweet post. The This Is Us actor shared a series of snaps of her and husband Taylor, his hand proudly resting on her growing baby bump.

‘Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 💙 ‘ Mandy wrote. The actor has previously opened up about how she felt Taylor would make a wonderful father when the time came to start a family.

Speaking to Glamour in 2018, Mandy said: “He makes me melt. I can imagine no better partner”.

“He’s going to be the most tremendous father. I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today. I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again.”

Congratulations to Mandy and Taylor on their new arrival!