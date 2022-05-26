We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Marcus Rashford is engaged to his childhood sweetheart Lucia Loi after popping the question in a romantic LA proposal.

The Manchester United star and campaigner for free school meals got down on one knee in front of a giant heart made of white roses, surrounded by candles and sparklers during his and Lucia’s recent trip to LA.

The couple are childhood sweethearts who reconciled in 2021 following a brief eight-month split. Now the pair are said to be ‘over the moon’ in light of their happy engagement news.

Posting details of the glamorous Hollywood proposal on Instagram, Marcus posted a snap of the moment Lucia said ‘yes’, with them sharing a romantic kiss. He captioned the lovely post with the date of their engagement, ‘24.05.22’ followed by a single white heart.

The picture has now amassed over 500 thousand likes, with fellow teammates and friends commenting their congratulations.

Teammate James Garner commented, “Congratulations bro❤️”

Meanwhile, Doncaster Rovers defender, Ro-Shaun Williams added, “what a night brother ❤️”

Speaking on the love birds’ wonderful news, a source told The Sun, “Marcus has been planning this for a while and wanted to make it special.

“They went out in LA for a romantic night together on Tuesday and he proposed there and then. It was extremely romantic,” the insider added.

“They celebrated afterwards with a group of close friends — including his Manchester United teammate Jesse Lingard.”

Fans guessed that the longstanding couple was back together after their ‘painful’ split last year after Lucia posted an Instagram story looking cozy with a mystery man. Eagle-eyed fans spotted that the man’s tattoos looked identical to Marcus’ own ink.

It was then reported that they were in fact back on, with an insider sharing to the Sun, “The intent for them to get back together has always been there…They have a shared history. She is one of the people who knows him best. They got back together before Christmas and are taking things slowly”

Congrats Marcus and Lucia!