Footballer Marcus Rashford, who led the campaign for free school meals throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, is reportedly back with his childhood sweetheart Lucia Loi, eight months after they split.

The couple called time on their five year relationship eight months ago, citing ‘the pressures of the Covid pandemic and lockdowns’ as the reason behind their break up. The Manchester United and England forward was said to be ‘devastated’ by the separation.

Now it seems the two may be back on after Lucia posted a picture to her Instagram story of what appears to be Marcus holding her leg. Lucia was also spotted getting into his car earlier this month.

A source has also told the Sun, “The intent for them to get back together has always been there. The break was good for their relationship as it offered them both space and assurance that they wanted to make this work moving forward.

“They have been together since school so an opportunity to breathe and focus on themselves was important.

“They have a shared history. She is one of the people who knows him best. They got back together before Christmas and are taking things slowly,” the insider continued.

The pair met while attending Ashton on Mersey school in Greater Manchester, beginning their relationship in 2016, and had been going strong until their break up in 2021.

Marcus, who is 23, has been very active in campaigning throughout the pandemic, calling to protect free school meals, which were at risk of being scrapped after the lockdowns forced schools to close.

He condemned the ‘unacceptable’ meals provided by the government during school holidays and wrote a powerful, open letter which made them make a U-turn on their decision to end the essential service.

He also recently delighted Aldi fans at Christmas, by making a cameo appearance in the Aldi advert, which saw the company make a cheeky dig at M&S over their Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake scandal.