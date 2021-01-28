We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Marie Kondo has announced she is expecting her third child with her husband Takumi Kawahara.

Marie Kondo’s lovely pregnancy news comes after the UK’s Queen of clean Mrs Hinch announces she’s pregnant with her second child.

Decluttering and folding expert is used to telling her 3.9million Instagram followers to get rid of anything that doesn’t “spark joy”. But Marie, who is mum to daughters Satsuki and Miko, shared her own little bit of joyful news when she announced she was having another baby. She uploaded a photo of herself cradling her baby bump and captioned it, ‘I have some news! Another bundle of joy on the way’

Dressed in a pink dress and navy blue cardigan, Marie looked down at her blossoming tummy in delight.

And fans were excited by the lovely news.

One wrote, ‘Omg this is amazing! So much joy Marie,’ another put, ‘What a great blessing!!! Congratulations!!’ and a third added, ‘Oh my gosh! Congrats! I have loved everything you have done and can’t wait for more new inspiration that your new bundle of joy might spark.’ And Australian model Miranda Kerr commented,‘So happy for you and your family. Congratulations.’

Marie and Takumi married back in 2012 in Tokyo and later moved to San Francisco before settling down in Los Angeles. They first met when Takumi was working in sales support and marketing at a corporation in Osaka before becoming her manager and eventually, CEO of Konmari Media, LLC.

Marie is the best-selling author of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up and star of the hit Netflix series “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.”

Video of the Week

She put her techniques to use when she fell pregnant with her first child. Marie previously recalled, “When we found out we were having a child, my husband and I went through a decluttering festival by reviewing things we had. And we discussed how much space — for example, how many drawers — we could give to our daughter.”

And while it’s not yet known whether she is expecting a boy or girl this time, if you based the upcoming arrival on her outfit and emoji colour, you’d assume she was having another daughter.

Watch this space…