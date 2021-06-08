We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mark Ronson has ‘confirmed’ he’s engaged, weeks after rumours circulated that he and Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer could be set to marry.

Mark Ronson has candidly spoken out about his love life in a recent podcast episode, revealing that he’s now engaged. The musician, DJ and songwriter was linked to Oscar-winner Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer earlier this year.

Though Mark and Grace have not officially discussed or confirmed their relationship, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about a possible engagement between the two.

Just last month, rumours circulated that they were now engaged after Grace was spotted wearing a stunning diamond ring when out with Mark. Now he has opened up in a deeply personal admission to Tame Impala singer Kevin Parker. Speaking on his The FADER Uncovered podcast, Mark declared: “I got engaged last weekend”.

The ‘Uptown Funk’ DJ did not actually mention his new fiancée by name. Though it has been reported by PageSix that it’s believed he was referring to Grace. Mark then went on to adoringly describe his first kiss with his fiancée.

“I remember our first kiss, Innerspeaker was playing in the background. We go home, we went to dinner-” he said, before Kevin interjected: “Congrats man. Congrats on Innerspeaker playing in the background. No, I’m just joking. Yeah. Congrats.”

“Yeah. There’s a plaque for that somewhere. There’s a first kiss, very corny hallmark first kiss plaque. But no, it was forever, it will be etched”, Mark continued.

Mark and Grace have allegedly been dating since 2020, when they were photographed together in September in New York. However, it’s thought that it was first reported they were an item earlier this year.

According to The Sun, a source claimed: “He is definitely dating Grace. Things have become romantic. Lockdown restrictions have made things more difficult, especially when he has been back in the UK, but they are seeing how it goes and are getting along.”

Video of the Week

Grace Gummer is the second youngest child of Meryl Streep and her husband Don Gummer. Whilst Mark Ronson was previously married to Josephine de la Baume, Grace and her former husband, musician Tay Strathairn, divorced last year.

Following in her mother’s footsteps, Grace is also an actor and is perhaps best known for her roles in TV series such as Mr. Robot, American Horror Story and The Newsroom.