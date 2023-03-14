Grace Gummer has given birth to her first baby with husband Mark Ronson as they take a stroll with their newborn

Grace Gummer has given birth (opens in new tab) to her first child with husband Mark Ronson as the couple step out for a stroll with their newborn baby.

The actress, who is daughter of Meryl Streep, revealed she was pregnant back in October (opens in new tab) last year after debuting her pregnancy bump (opens in new tab) at a W magazine party.

And now, the couple, who got engaged (opens in new tab) and then married in 2021 appear to be adapting well to life as a family of three.

Mark, who was wearing his beige jacket open, had their baby safely strapped (opens in new tab) to his chest in a baby carrier (opens in new tab), while Grace wrapped up in a brown coat and wooly hat as she held the dog lead to their pet pooch who had joined them on the sunshine stroll in New York.

An onlooker told DailyMail (opens in new tab), "Mark and Grace looked to be quite exhausted as most new parents are. But they managed to take a long walk in New York on what was a beautiful sunny day.

"They were very protective, checking in on the baby every few seconds. Mark wrapped the infant under his jacket for warmth and looked every bit the smitten father."

Mark previously gushed over his pregnant wife in an Instagram post to mark her birthday, as he captioned a sunset holiday snap with these words, "When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, i thought they were spouting hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love. So now i guess i'm either someone who spouts hallmark nonsense or i'm a freak anomaly of love. Or maybe i just married the most incredible human being around.

He added, "Happy Anniversary to my darlingest, you've made me happy beyond my wildest."

In December last year, Mark shared a snap of his wife joining him behind the DJ decks when he threw a festive bash. He captioned the snaps, "Me and Justin threw a holiday party at Pebble. Thanks to slick rick for lighting up the place with a greatest hits medley, shout to Dua for rolling thru and to wifey for keeping an eye on my mixes."

And one fan commented at the time, "I love the way your wife looks at you. That’s true love."

While another fan joked, "Wifey be like….’you sure that’s the right track to drop right now?’

And a third fan added, "The last picture is perfect. A most beautiful guardian angel at your left shoulder," referring to his wife Grace.

Mark previously spoke of his desire to become a father, even before Grace's pregnancy was revealed. At the time he confessed, "I realised I do want a family. I need to do the things that are going to get me there.

"I think I could keep going and trying to be Peter Pan but I would rather come home at 8pm to someone I love and let someone else do the partying from now on."

Congratulations!