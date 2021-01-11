We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mark Wright has revealed his father has “changed” following his battle with coronavirus.

The former TOWIE star, who has swapped reality TV for a career in football when he made his Crawley Town FC debut at the weekend, appeared on Good Morning Britain to reveal how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is affecting his family.

Mark, who is married to actress Michelle Keegan, made a heartfelt plea for people to stay at home and protect lives as he opened up on his own personal struggles watching his beloved dad and uncles battle the deadly virus.

He said, “My dad is out of hospital now, one of my dad’s other brothers is in hospital, he’s doing okay, he’s on oxygen and my dad’s other brother … he’s in a critical condition as we speak.”

He gave his own take on the situation and urged more people to listen to the Government’s lockdown rules.

“The message is what it should have been and has been from the start, like Kate (Garraway) has tried to promote on Good Morning Britain until you see it first hand, that might be the day you realise I need to buck up my ideas, but then it might be too late,” he said.

Mark continued, “I have good friends who are conspiracy theorists and they think it’s all rubbish and you don’t need to be locking down the country.”

“My answer is, the Government, whether they are right or wrong, they know more than you, so, if they are telling you to do this, do it.”

“Because until you get to a point where I am now, and I’ve had the hardest few weeks of my life and looking at basically potentially losing family members who are close to you or them being very sick.”

He pleaded with the public to listen to the advice and stay at home. He warned, “You will regret doing what you are doing. So listen to the rules, stay at home, there is a lockdown for a reason. Please just obey by these rules, it’s so important.”

“When you see it first hand, it’s the most scariest virus you will ever see, the things it does to the body, what it’s done to my dad.”

He went on to describe how his dad has “changed” since catching Covid.

“He’s out of hospital and I hope he doesn’t mind me saying this but mentally something is not right there at the moment.”

“He’s okay, but he’s not my dad he was four weeks ago, he’s better and I’m hoping there’s improvement more to come. But it can leave long lasting problems.”