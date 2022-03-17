We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are believed to be engaged after the actress showed off a huge diamond ring on the red carpet at the BAFTAs.

Although the Marvel star and the Fresh Meat actress didn’t formally confirm their engagement to the press, presenter AJ Odudu later shared a selfie with the two on Instagram, with a diamond ring clearly visible on Zawe’s finger.

Zawe looked stunning in a long flowing pink gown, but she hid her sparkler by draping her black handbag across her hand on the red carpet.

After meeting on set, the two stars kept their relationship under wraps until they confirmed it at the Tony Awards last September.

However, Zawe has announced that she would not be working with her beau in the near future. She told the Mirror, “I’ve been working with Tom on stage for a year solid – every night – so now we need at least two years apart now.”

Zawe is now filming Mr Malcolm’s List, in which she plays Julia Thistlewaite, a lady who lives in 1800s England.

“I’ve got into period dramas late – everyone else is over them, but I only want to do them now. They are so freeing,” she explained.

In 2016, Tom was involved in a high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift. He told The Telegraph about his love life,”Everyone is entitled to a private life. I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment, and in my mind I don’t conflict the two.

“My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate.”

A source told The Sun at the time that Tom wanted to keep his new romance out of the spotlight, claiming, “They are very well suited and enjoy the quieter side of life away from the glitz and glamour of the showbiz world.

“Their lives are typically very busy, so spending time together while not working has been ­something they have both embraced. Tom has made a home in Atlanta during lockdown and he is ­expecting to spend the rest of the year there.”