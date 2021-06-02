We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Friends star Matthew Perry and his fiancée Molly Hurwitz have called time on their relationship, just days after the actor returned to our screens in the Friends Reunion special.

Matthew Perry caused great excitement amongst fans when his engagement to Molly Hurwitz was revealed last year, but it seems the couple are now going their separate ways. According to PEOPLE, the actor, who played Chandler Bing in the hit 90s sitcom, has called off his engagement to the literary manager, though he wishes his former fiancée all the best.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” Matthew reportedly told them in a statement. “I wish Molly the best.”

Matthew and Molly are understood to have first started dating in 2018 and the actor excitedly announced their engagement in November last year. Speaking at the time, Matthew adoringly described Molly as the “greatest woman on the planet” as he confirmed he’d proposed.

“I decided to get engaged,” he told PEOPLE. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

The sad news of their split just seven months after this magical moment comes as the much-anticipated Friends Reunion finally landed. With so many people eager to watch the Friends Reunion, it’s no surprise that fans were overwhelmed to see everyone’s favourite friends back together at last.

Friends: The Reunion featured all the primary cast members and aired 17 years after the sitcom’s final episode.

Prior to the reunion, Matthew had opened up revealing an unwritten rule that the Friends cast had to stick to off-camera – and many fans won’t have seen this coming.

In an interview with Access, to promote the Friends Reunion, when asked if there was a pact about not hooking up with co-stars, Matthew admitted: “There was a rule that we had – it was really important to the six of us that we kept a friendship, that we were friends.

“If we were hooking up, or there was any strangeness going on, that could have messed with things,” he added.

And whilst it might come as a surprise to some, this rule certainly seems to have cemented firm friendships between the popular cast-members.

It’s thought that the Friends Reunion was the first time all six lead actors had got together on-screen since the show ended. But ahead of the special’s premiere, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew shared that it felt like no time had passed at all.

“It’s funny, when we do get together, it’s like no time has passed,” Matt told PEOPLE. “We pick up right where we left off.”

Whilst Matthew whole-heartedly agreed, describing the chemistry that still exists between them is “magic”.