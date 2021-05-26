We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fans of popular US sitcom Friends can now watch the 2021 Friends Reunion show with a free trial on Now TV.

The highly anticipated Friends Reunion show is due to be screened in the UK on Sky and Now TV tomorrow night [Thursday 27th May], but if you aren’t a subscriber to those services fear not, for you can tune in for free, all you have to do is sign up for a free trial on Now TV.

Its initial filming sparked reports of a Jennifer Aniston baby bombshell, that was later denied by her representatives. But one thing that is certain is the hotly anticipated Friends Reunion is going to be epic. If you got shivers down your spine after hearing the slowed-down piano version of the iconic Friends title credit theme tune on the trailer for the upcoming Friends Reunion show then you’ll definitely won’t want to miss it…

How to watch the Friends Reunion with a free trial on Now TV?

To watch the Friends Reunion with a free trial on Now TV, simply go to NOWTV.com/ie/membership and select Start 7 day free trial from the Cinema, Entertainment, Kids, or hayu section. Bear in mind that you will need an Entertainment subscription to watch the Friends Reunion show on Sky One so make sure that the Entertainment subscription is your chosen trial – but remember trials are limited to one per membership, per person so you will only be eligible for a free trial of a membership you haven’t tried before.

When you’re happy with your free trial package, just fill in your details to create an account and you can start watching straight away on loads of devices, like your laptop, tablet, smartphone, and more. The free trial access will last seven days and at the end of the free trial, your membership will automatically renew and you will be charged the full price unless you cancel the subscription before the end of the free seven-day trial. Those charges are as follows; £11.99pm for Cinema, £3.99pm for Kids, £4.99pm for hayu, £9.99pm for Entertainment or £3pm for Boost.

Where can I watch Friends Reunion 2021?

You can watch the Friends reunion 2021 on the HBO Max channel on Thursday 27th May. HBO Max announced that the long-awaited programme – called Friends: The Reunion has its official air date and first teaser trailer where it summed up the show as being ‘The One Where They All Get Back Together’.

And the official Friends Instagram account has given fans an incredible lineup when it comes to the reunion show cameos. It shared a snap of the list of stars set to make an appearance and captioned it, ‘This line up 👀 #FriendsReunion’.

It will feature the following celebrities, former footballer David Beckham, singer Justin Bieber, group BTS, The Late, Late Show host James Corden, actress Cindy Crawford, and model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne, singer Lady Gaga, Elliot Gould, Larry Hankin, Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

Will the Friends Reunion be on in the UK?

Friends: The Reunion will be on in the UK & Ireland on Sky and streaming service NOW. The TV special will be streamed from 8pm but if you can’t wait until then it will be available on-demand from 8.02am and on Sky One at 8pm on Thursday 27 May.

In the run up to the launch you can get yourself even more familiar with the previous episodes from all 10 seasons on Comedy Central, NowTV and Netflix in the UK.

The all-star cast, featuring the return of our favourite characters Rachel, Monica, Pheobe, Joey, Chandler and Ross, played by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt le Blanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer respectively, have reunited after 20 years.