We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Maya Jama has seemingly confirmed her engagement to NBA player boyfriend Ben Simmons after she was spotted with a gorgeous diamond ring on her finger.

After being seen wearing what appears to be her engagement ring, Maya Jama has done little to dispel rumours that she is engaged to the pro sportsman, who is Kendall Jenner’s ex,

The DJ and presenter, who has been dating the NBA player for roughly eight months, was seen having coffee with him in his hometown of Philadelphia.

Maya sported an enormous, sparkly ring on her left ring finger in photographs obtained by MailOnline, alongside a black mask and luxe Louis Vuitton bag.

Loved-up Maya has been splitting her time between the US and the UK, where she is the host of Simon Cowell’s new talent show Walk The Line.

The adorable couple confirmed their romance with PDA at Wimbledon last year and their love story is only growing more serious as they are said to have only told close friends and relatives about their engagement.

The NBA superstar is said to have proposed to Maya, who famously dated Stormzy, over Christmas while she was with Ben at his £3.7 million home in New Jersey.

Maya is rumoured to be making a permanent move across the pond to live with Ben.

A source told The Sun, “Ben chose the ring himself and felt he knew exactly what she would want. Maya said yes and they’re both thrilled.”

“Ben was so excited, but they’ve decided to keep the news low-key and tell only those closest to them. Maya flew to New Jersey to spend Christmas with him,” the insider continued.

Maya previously dated rapper Stormzy for four years before they split to focus on their careers. Prior to the break up, the two stars were one of the most iconic couples in British showbiz, with the presenter moving out of their shared home shortly after her 25th birthday.

Stormzy’s following music releases appeared to address rumours that he had cheated on Maya, with his song Lessons said to be about the tragic split and lyrics confessing that he had “done the dirt” on her.