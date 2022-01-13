We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Megan Fox has announced that she’s engaged to Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram, leaving fans confused by the bizarre caption that accompanied the proposal news.

Actress Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly have announced they are engaged and have shared a video of the moment he popped the question.

The couple first met in 2020 while filming the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass but only confirmed their relationship in 2021.

Megan shared the video of the proposal to her Instagram, penning a caption to tell fans that they celebrated by “drinking each other’s blood”.

In the clip, the loved up couple can be seen standing at the top of some grand, stone stairs, beneath a banyan tree – which Megan says they sat under in 2020 asking for “magic”.

In the footage, MGK goes down on one knee and pulls out a black ring box. We then see Megan put her hands to her mouth in shock and then drop to her knees too. She then puts the ring on her finger and the couple share a kiss.

The caption, however, has left fans a little confused.

Megan began by writing, “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”

She then signed off with, “…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Fans weren’t sure what to make of this, taking to the comment section to react.

One said, “You did what now?”

Another asked, “How is everyone ignoring the part where she said they drank each other’s blood?“

Famous friends were quick to congratulate the couple, with Kourtney Kardashian, who recently got engaged to Travis Barker, commenting with a string of heart emojis.

Her sister, Kim Kardashian also wrote, “So happy for u guys!!!! 💍 😍”

Machine Gun Kelly also gave fans a look at the ring. He shared a video revealing that he had designed it himself and that it’s actually two rings combined, featuring their birthstones, a diamond, and an emerald.

Explaining the design of the gorgeous piece of jewellery, he wrote, “I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ✨.”