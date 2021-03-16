Michelle Obama reveals the hilarious items she took from the White House

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Michelle Obama has revealed the hilarious items she took from the White House when Barack Obama's presidency ended.

Michelle shared several interesting moments from her White House days, including the bizarre items she chose to take after her years as the First Lady.

She appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, where she revealed some of the funny keepsakes she kept from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Michelle, who got super honest about her menopause experience recently, took part in a fun game called Drawer Dash, in which she had ten seconds to find specific items from her house. Her first task was to gather everything she had taken from the White House.

The 57-year-old quickly returned with a big cardboard box saying, “I mean, we took everything!”

“We’ve got this tote, Easter eggs from the Easter Egg Roll, we had our own champagne,” she added while holding up a fancy bottle that she didn’t know was still among her precious items.

“White House M&Ms… Ooooh, a yoyo!” Michelle added while she continued to parade each special item on camera.

“The official White House yoyo!”

The segment continued with Ellen asking Michelle to find something that was a “guilty pleasure”. The former first lady then grabbed a cheeky cocktail before taking a sip saying, “Wooo, this is strong… I don’t even know what’s in that, actually!”