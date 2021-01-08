We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Singer Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to reveal the loss of her dog, Mary Jane, who had been battling cancer for more than a year.



The Malibu songstress described Mary Jane as her ‘best friend’ and the 28-year-old had adopted the dog back in 2012. Posting to her millions of followers on Instagram, Miley revealed, ‘music is my medicine’ as she spoke of her heartbreaking loss.

How did Miley Cyrus reveal the sad news?

Her recent post featured a song which Miley stated she wrote in Malibu ‘years ago on a piano in a house that no longer exists. About my dog Mary Jane who is also gone now.’

Accompanying the heartfelt song was a series of much-loved pictures of her and Mary Jane together. She wrote in her caption, ‘This song revolves around loss & heartache. Which I am currently experiencing after Mary Jane’s passing’.

‘MJ was a true queen. She wore her grace, dignity & kindness like a crown. She will never be forgotten and will forever be missed. To know her is to love her. It has been my honor being her mom and best friend’.

As well as paying this heartfelt tribute, Miley, who is the daughter of singer Billy Ray Cyrus, had also revealed the sad news on her Instagram stories.

She wrote, ‘MJ was diagnosed with cancer over a year ago…. & since then multiple types and tumors. I was told it’d be an uncertain amount of time until she’s gone. Advised to spend every second savoring her special spirit….which wasn’t anything new. I had been for 10 years’.

On several more slides she revealed more, going on to write of how, ‘This time it was my duty to return all her favors and keep her comfortable, happy, & free of any pain for as long as possible…. she has always done that for me. She is no longer hurting but I am. That’s what love is.’

Miley also praised how Mary Jane ‘lived by the golden rule of kindness and compassion towards all’.

How long did Miley Cyrus have her dog Mary Jane?

Miley first adopted Mary Jane back in 2012 when she was dating her now ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Miley’s Instagram stories described her as a ‘rescued pitbull mix‘. Mary Jane had been at the star’s side throughout the highs and lows of recent years.

This includes Miley’s marriage to Liam Hemsworth in 2018 and their subsequent separation and divorce, as well as Miley’s more recent romances.

These reportedly included Australian singer Cody Simpson, model Stella Maxwell and influencer Kaitlynn Carter.