Millie Mackintosh announces second pregnancy with husband Hugo Taylor

Congratulations are in order for Millie Mackintosh and her husband Hugo Taylor.





Millie Mackintosh announced she is expecting her second child with husband Hugo Taylor on Sunday.

The former Made in Chelsea star shared her happy news with a gorgeous photo of her growing baby bump.

Taking to Instagram, Millie can be seen in a pink swimsuit with her blossoming bump on full display as she sweetly lifts her daughter, Sienna, 13 months, into the air with a huge smile on her face.

“We are so excited to announce that Sienna is going to be a big Sister! I couldn’t keep this to myself for much longer and I’m running out of ways to hide my bump! Baby 2 is due later this year ️,” the 31-year-old captioned the photo.

Fans and famous friends were quick to send their well wishes and “congratulations” to the couple, with Jools Oliver writing: “That’s so exciting congratulations.”

Hugo even commented on his wife’s post, writing: “Yay!! Happy happy happy days.”

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo welcomed their first child in May last year, sharing the big news in a statement to Hello! magazine, it read: “We are delighted to announce the arrival of our darling girl who arrived on Friday 1 May at 1:21pm, weighing a very healthy seven pounds. We are eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses and midwives for taking such good care of us.

“Mum and baby are both doing incredibly well and we are looking forward to bringing our daughter home and spending time together as a family.”

Mille will no doubt document her second pregnancy on social media like she did with her first, sharing regular bump photos and insights into her feelings on becoming a mum.

Millie was also very honest about the changes pregnancy made to her slim figure, and her confidence surrounding body image.

“Everyday is different and my go to wardrobe for a quick throw on has now become a full 30 minute session ending with lots of outfits on the floor and succumbing to stretchy knits being my new best friend,” she penned at 23 weeks.

“To say I have loved every second of watching my body expand wouldn’t be honest, it has been a real transition and at times scary as I haven’t felt like me. But today was a good day! I put on a cute dress (stretchy knit of course) and headed out the door for meetings with confidence and pride of my bump!”