Mollie King has got engaged to England cricketer Stuart Broad after almost two years of dating.

The Saturday’s singer flashed off her diamond ring and kissed her new fiancé as they enjoyed a New Year wintry walk together.

Mollie, who previously dated model David Gandy, has been dating cricketer Stuart since 2018 but the pair briefly split in August that year, before confirming their romance again March 2019.

Ahead of the proposal she had admitted on social media that Stuart’s plans to leave for Sri Lanka to play cricket for England left her feeling ‘anxious and uncertain’.

The singer, who has not yet set a date for the wedding, announced her lovely news on her Instagram on New Year’s Day by uploading a snap of her kissing Stuart with her ring finger clearly on display as she held his cheek. She captioned the snap, ‘A thousand times yes! 💍 I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you @stuartbroad’

Meanwhile Stuart, 34, posted the same snap to his Instagram and added the short but sweet caption, ‘The best way to start 2021 @mollieking 💍 💫’

Friends and fans alike rushed with their messages of congratulations.

Sclub7 singer Rachel Stevens wrote, ‘Ahhhh that’s such gorgeous news ❤️❤️❤️❤️ huge congratulations.’

Fellow The Saturdays bandmate Vanessa White simply put three red love heart enojis. Meanwhile Clara Amfo appears to take credit for having something to do with the proposal when she wrote, ‘It was our chat on the radio that did it innit?! 😂 congrats MK!’ after the pair teamed up for the airwaves.

Mollie, 33, expressed how she felt about Stuart just hours before her proposal was announced. As she looked to the year ahead she wrote, ‘So it’s 2021! If you’re anything like me you might be going into this year feeling a bit anxious and uncertain. I often get the January blues and this year is going to be especially tough with everything that’s going on.

‘@stuartbroad also goes away tomorrow with cricket which is always a mix of feeling excited for him but knowing I’m going to miss him so much.’

Meanwhile Stuart reflected on his cricketing rollercoaster of a year, writing, ‘2020 started off beautifully with one of the best Test Match wins I’ve been involved in in Cape Town.

‘A trip cut short to Sri Lanka followed by lockdown back home. So special to be able to get some cricket in the summer, which I didn’t expect in May! Taking my 500th Test wicket but the whole no fans thing was such a shame. We live in hope that 2021 will be a much better year.’