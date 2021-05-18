We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has announced she’s welcomed a baby daughter as she shares the first adorable photo of her little one.

Naomi Campbell has taken to social media to reveal the wonderful news that she’s become a first-time mother to a beautiful baby girl. The 50-year-old model did not reveal her baby name choice, but described her daughter as a “blessing” as she shared a sweet snap of her feet.

‘A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love’, the proud mum adoringly wrote in her caption.

In the photo, her baby is wearing a stunning floral-embroidered white skirt or dress. New mum Naomi can be seen gently cupping her daughter’s feet with her hands, her pearlescent nails perfectly matching her little one’s springtime outfit.

The model’s devoted fans were quick to congratulate her on her new arrival, with one declaring: ‘Congratulations Queen Naomi. So happy for you and your child. She’s very lucky’.

‘Wishing you and your babygirl the best of everything’, commented another, whilst someone else excitedly wrote: ‘A massive congratulations welcome to motherhood!‘

Designer Marc Jacobs also took to social media to mark this special day, writing: ‘Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around.’

Naomi had not previously announced she was pregnant and so her baby news has come as a brilliant surprise to her delighted fans and friends alike. Throughout her career she has been known for being very private about her personal life and has not spoken out about who her little girl’s father is.

However, it seems that having children was always on the cards for the supermodel. In an interview with Vogue in 2018, Naomi candidly discussed her desire to have children one day, revealing she would always prefer to keep the future wide open.

“I’d love to have kids. I don’t discount anything in life. I love kids and always will,” she shared at the time.

“When I’m around children, I become a child myself. That’s the little girl I don’t ever want to lose.”

Congratulations to Naomi on her wonderful news!