Naomi Campbell became a first-time mum earlier this month and it appears she has been on cloud nine ever since.





Naomi Campbell has remained relatively quiet about her daughter, but did share a sweet insight into motherhood on Friday.

Naomi admitted that she has “never felt so much love” since becoming a mother at the age of 50.

Posting a gorgeous photo of herself in a white dress at sunset, surrounded by a sea of beautiful flower arrangements, the new mum wrote: “Never have I felt so much love like I have over these past few weeks.

“I am so thankful for the love that you’ve poured into my daughter and I. Thank you all for the warm messages of support and birthday wishes.”

Naomi, who celebrated her 51st birthday on 22 May, added: “Despite the challenging year we’ve all had, there has been so many blessings that I am beyond grateful and thankful for. By God’s Grace we are almost at the light at the end of the tunnel, strength and perseverance. Love, Naomi.”

The 51-year-old took to social media earlier this month to reveal the wonderful news that she’s become a first-time mother to a beautiful baby girl.

The model did not reveal her baby name choice, but described her daughter as a “blessing” as she shared a sweet snap of her tiny feet in her hands.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love,” the proud mum adoringly wrote in her caption.

Naomi had not previously announced she was pregnant and so her baby news came as a brilliant surprise to her delighted fans and friends alike.

Throughout her career she has been known for being very private about her personal life and has not spoken out about who her little girl’s father is.