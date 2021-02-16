We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Neighbours star Matt Wilson has become a father for the first time after his wife Jessica gives birth following secret pregnancy.

Matt, who plays Alan Brennan in the popular soap, has shocked fans with his surprise news as his wife took to Instagram to share their newborn’s arrival with the world.

More details around the labour have not yet been revealed and the couple is yet to announce the sweet baby’s name so fans will have to wait to see whether they chose a popular baby name, as the photo was uploaded without a caption.

But friends and fans have filled the post with their warmest wishes. Fellow Neighbours star Jemma Donovon wrote, ‘Congratulations!’ Bonnie Anderson wrote, ‘Congratulations beautiful people’ Meanwhile, Brooke Jowett was surprised with the revelation, and wrote, ‘Oh my god whaaaaaat???? ❤️😍 Congratulations.’

The couple has previously kept their love lives a secret, having got married in secret in 2019 before announcing the wedding news to fans.

But the couple isn’t afraid to show public displays of affection on social media. with snaps which include a recent trip to a sustainable home. And Matt celebrated his wife’s birthday last year by uploading a variety of video clips of their times together, which he captioned, ‘My adventure buddy just got older. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @jessicaleewilson1 xx’

The pair have previously posed a storm with their pet dogs, with chickens in the background as Matt has commented on how it would be great to get just ‘one nice photo’.

Matt shot to fame when he joined the Neighbours cast back in 2015 and fans are impressed with how he managed to keep the pregnancy quiet over the last nine months.

One fan wrote, ‘Omg you had a baby, How did you keep this hidden for 9months. Congrats best news ever. The greatest gift in the world.’ Another put, ‘Congratulations you guys! So happy for you’ whilst a third fan claims she knew something was happening, and added, ‘I knew it, after not seeing much on insta. Congrats.’