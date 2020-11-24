Nicholas Lyndhurst’s wife pays emotional tribute to son Archie after his death

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The wife of actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, Lucy, took to social media this week to pay an emotional tribute to her son Archie, who died earlier this year.

Archie was just 19 years old when he passed away in September. Yet even now his heart-broken parents are no closer to finding out why they lost their child.

With this week marking 9 weeks since Archie Lyndhurst passed away after a short illness, his mother Lucy shared an album of treasured family pictures on Instagram.

Alongside the emotional photos, Lucy wrote of the joy Archie brought to their lives.

In her album caption, the heart-broken Lucy revealed that she and Nicholas “still have no answer as to what happened”. Instead, she wrote, they are “waiting patiently for the report to be written up in the next 10 weeks”.

Speaking of how they are coping with their devastating loss, Lucy revealed, “The pain of our loss is beyond anything we have ever felt before”.

However, she also celebrated Archie’s memory and spoke lovingly of the joy he brought to their lives. Some people might not know what to say when someone dies. However Lucy knew exactly how to pay tribute to her son.

“He was the most beautiful extraordinary human being we have ever known,” she wrote. Lucy also thanked her son for “every smile, hug, laugh, conversation”, stating “we loved them all”.

This post came ahead of his memorial. Lucy referenced her and Nicholas’ plans to remember their son, stating that they would be with him “in a tiny chapel to send him on the first part of his next journey”.

Lucy also appealed to anyone else who might wish to remember her son, writing, If you get a moment maybe you’d like to light a candle or take a minute just to remember him.”

What happened to Archie Lyndhurst?

Lucy and Nicholas Lyndhurst’s son Archie was found dead at his family’s West London home on September 22nd. He is reported to have passed away after a short illness, though his death has not been treated as suspicious.

Video of the Week

Having followed in his father’s footsteps and become an actor, Archie was perhaps best known for playing Ollie Coulton in the CBBC show, So Awkward.

CBBC’s head of content Cheryl Taylor has spoken out of how Archie “will be greatly missed”. She said their “deepest condolences go out to his family and friends at this time”.