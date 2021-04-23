We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter has revealed that he and his wife Lauren have welcomed their third child after experiencing some “minor complications’.

Nick Carter announced that his wife Lauren has given birth to their third baby this week. The couple are already proud parents to Odin and Saoirse and they are delighted to welcome their new little one to the family.

Though things didn’t all go quite as smoothly as Nick and Lauren might have hoped.

Having taken to Instagram to share a picture of himself in the hospital wearing scrubs, his head in his hands, Nick left some fans worried after he wrote: ‘Yes I’m a believer. I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby. #fatherhood #prayers’.

Following this, Nick later clarified the situation on Twitter and revealed his and Lauren’s baby news.

‘We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived’ the dad-of-three wrote. ‘But as a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it.

‘We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night.’

Fans were quick to congratulate Nick and Lauren on their baby’s arrival, as well as to offer their support.

‘Congratulations Nick & Lauren!!! Sending love that everything heals with the complications’, one wrote.

Whilst another echoed this sentiment, commenting: ‘Congratulations to you both! Praying for mommy and baby Carter!’

‘Congrats! Welcome to the world Baby Carter. Stay strong’ a fellow fan declared.

When did Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt Carter announce they were expecting their third child?

Nick and Lauren first announced the exciting news that they were expecting their third baby in January. The couple shared a video clip of their sonogram on Instagram, with Nick writing: ‘Sometimes life blesses you with little surprises. 🥰 #2021 #babynumber3 #fatherhood #happyhome’.

Their wonderful baby news came after they went through devastating pregnancy losses in the past.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE earlier this year, Nick and Lauren opened up on their pregnancy journey and how this pregnancy was a “surprise”.

“We were going to have two children and it was a surprise. I didn’t find out I was pregnant till I was about five-and-a-half months pregnant”, she disclosed.

Lauren went on to explain, “I didn’t have any symptoms; I didn’t have anything indicating that I was pregnant.”

Video of the Week

During the interview Nick expressed to the publication how grateful he was for his family.

“I have always wanted to love somebody, someone unconditionally and give everything to those people, my wife, my kids, and be selfless.”

“Now that I have it, yes, I am living my dream and I am very grateful for that and very blessed”, he declared.