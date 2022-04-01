We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nick Grimshaw has announced he’s engaged to long-term boyfriend Meshach Henry following surprise proposal.

The former Radio 1 DJ who quit the station last July, shared his happy news with his 1.3M Instagram followers by uploading a photobooth style set of images with Nick, 37, showing off a huge sparkly engagement ring and another of him kissing his fiancé.

He captioned the snaps, “And in gay news this evening….got proposed to, said yes obvs.” And behind the holding image was a close up of the gold ring and another of Nick holding his hand up at his face in disbelief as the pair appeared to have been enjoying a scenic sunset.

Meanwhile, Meshach, 22, who is a professional dancer at Rambert – one of the world’s leading independent dance companies, was a finalist in BBC Young Dancer competition in 2015, and he shared the same happy snaps and captioned them simply, “In gay news, proposed init.”

Video of the Week

Friends and fans alike have congratulated the couple on their huge news.

Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts wrote, “This is the best! Congratulations to you both. Wonderful news! ❤️ xxx”

Raff Law put, “Nooooo way!! Ahhh this is the best news. Love you both x”

And Sadie Frost added, “Yay!!! So excited ❤️❤️❤️”

Meanwhile fans couldn’t help but notice the huge ring.

One wrote, “That’s some bling 😍 congratulations!!! “

And another commented, “Wowza that ring is immense congratulations 🥳 💕 ❤️🙌🔥😍”

Nick and Meshach started dating back in 2018 after first meeting when Nick moved to Radio 1’s Drivetime show and they are said to have moved in together a year later so they could “spend a lot of time together in the week”.

A source told The Sun, “Nick is the happiest he has ever been and Mesh is a massive part of that. They were spending all of their time together, with Mesh always staying over, so it made complete sense for them to move in together.

“Nick asked him to come and live with him and it’s all gone really well. Their jobs aren’t regular nine to fives so they can spend a lot of time together in the week.”

The pair were first spotted together at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire in October 2018 and have enjoyed spending time together ever since including family weekends.

At the time a source spilled, “Nick has found dating quite tough in recent years because of his job. But he met Mesh a few months ago and although it’s still early days they are really enjoying their time together. They are taking things easy and not putting any pressure on anything.

“Nick really likes him, and his friends are thrilled he has found someone who makes him happy.”

Nick has previously opened up on his struggles with anxiety and you can watch his interview below…

And he revealed sweet way his boyfriend marked his last radio show, Nick told listeners, “I’ve cried three times today. My boyfriend got me a really nice card, Caroline who I work with sent me a really nice message, that was cry number two. And, oh, I’ve cried four times.”

Congratulations!