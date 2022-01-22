Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome baby girl via surrogate

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have confirmed the arrival of their first child, a baby girl.

The couple, who married in a sensational Hindu wedding in 2018, announced the news via a statement on Instagram.

It read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

The news comes as a surprise to fans who had no idea the two were expecting a child. “OMG HUGE CONRATS,” was the reaction of most shocked fans.

While others said, “Welcome to parenthood.”

Although the couple had kept their surrogacy plans on the down-low, Priyanka, 39, recently told Vanity Fair she hoped children were in the couple’s future.

“They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” she said.

In fact, the Hollywood actress previously revealed she hoped to have so many she could start a sports team.

Priyanka told The Sunday Times, “I do want children, as many as I can have.”

Having gone from Miss World fame to Hollywood, Priyanka’s career has gone from strength-to-strength. So how will she cope with stepping away from the spotlight to focus on this whole new journey?

“I’m craving my family life. I’m craving being able to do things for the soul that I didn’t do because I was just ‘blinders on’ and working,” she previously admitted.

“My priority has always been the next job. I’m a very, very ambitious person. But I think the woman in me is craving balance.”

With their conflicting schedules and the added pressure of life in the spotlight, some have questioned how Nick and Priyanka keep their romance going strong.

And Jonas Brothers’ star, Nick, said being friends first has been the key to their success.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s At Home With podcast, Nick said, “I think that being friends first really helped. There was a built-in trust because we knew each other first as friends and you’ve got to be best friends with your person for it, I think, to work. And so that was a major factor.

“And then also once we really gave it a real shot it was a no brainer. It was just like, oh.”

Nick described knowing Priyanka was The One as an “unimaginable peace”.

He explained, “I have said this before, but I describe it as there just being an unimaginable peace that surrounded me and the whole situation that just kind of let me know it was the right thing.

“And luckily, she was on the same page pretty, pretty quickly. Because, as you know, it all happened very fast, and our third wedding anniversary this year.

“Those years just kind of go by really quickly when you’re having fun. That is true.”

The couple have not confirmed the gender of the baby, although TMZ has reported it is a baby girl.

Congratulations, guys!