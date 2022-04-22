We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

National Treasure star Nicolas Cage has announced that he and his wife Riko Shibata, 27, are expecting a baby girl together.

The actor, who announced his wife’s pregnancy earlier this year, made the memorable gender reveal during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, before confessing that his baby will be named after late John Lennon and his father, August ‘Augie’ Coppola.

On the show, the 58-year-old actor noted, “I’m gonna have a little girl.”

“Because of the song Across The Universe,” he explained, “her name will be Lennon Augie, Augie after my father.”

Video of the Week

Nicolas explained that his inspiration for the baby names came from his father August, who would listen to The Beatles’ Let It Be album regularly.

He was extremely fond of the song Across The Universe, which left him “frozen, paralysed” when he first heard it. He went on to say that it is his “all-time favourite song.”

Sharing how he feels about having a baby girl, he added, “I’m thrilled. It’s going to be the biggest adventure of my life”.

Nicolas has two sons from previous relationships, Weston Coppola Cage and Kal-El Coppola Cage. In January, it was revealed that the actor and his fifth wife, Riko, were expecting their first child.

Nicolas and Riko met in Japan in 2020 through mutual friends while he was filming Prisoners of the Ghostland. In the Sion Sono film, Riko was one of four Mannequin Women.

The couple got engaged through FaceTime and tied the knot in February 2021 at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

After previous failed marriages to Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, Alice, and he divorced his fourth wife Erika Koike after a four-day marriage. But Riko and Nicolas’ wedding was his fifth walk down the aisle.

You can watch Nicolas reveal his baby’s gender in the sweet clip below…

Earlier this year, while promoting his film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nicolas spoke with Access Hollywood about his excitement at the upcoming addition to his family.

Nicholas told the news source, “I’m extremely excited. My boys are all grown up, and I miss going to the toy store, I miss singing lullabies and rocking in the rocking chair. I’m looking forward to getting back to that.”