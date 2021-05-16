We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth have announced an exciting update on their journey to becoming parents.





Ollie Locke confirmed over the weekend that he and his husband have temporarily relocated to America to begin their “IVF and surrogacy journey”.

The couple, who wed last year, were allowed to make the move under medical exemptions and shared the exciting news in a statement on Instagram.

“Our Official Statement… Similar to another Chelsea-based couple, we have decided to reside for some time to the Americas where we begin on our journey to become the proudest and happiest parents in the world! X,” Ollie penned.

The couple then added in a statement: “The last year has been super tough on everyone and the joint effort of everyone has made a huge effect on all of us collectively getting past the restrictions and difficulties of Covid-19.

“Respectfully and excitingly we wanted to post and make an announcement that we have travelled across the world and under medical exemptions to begin our IVF and surrogacy journey.”

The couple added: “We know you have loved watching our journey so far and we can’t wait to take you on the adventure with us on the other side of the world and with any luck we might have some very good news for you in the coming months!”

“We hope our followers understand and support us in this journey and that you appreciate the circumstances that have allowed us to travel outside of a normal situation.”

Back in March, Ollie announced that he and Gareth had found somebody to be a surrogate for them.

“After many months of planning, legal formalities (I can’t believe it has been so difficult) and building the next stage to our home, we will soon be travelling to America (as soon as we can, sadly fertility is not essential travel!!) With our surrogate and hopefully become pregnant.”