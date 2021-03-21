We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth have confirmed the wonderful news that they are set to become fathers, revealing that they have started their ‘surrogacy journey’.

Ollie, who secretly married Gareth during lockdown last year after getting engaged in 2018, took to Instagram today to share the special news that they’ve found somebody to be a surrogate for them.

The reality star shared a sweet carton snap of two Disney princes holding a baby, updating his fans and followers on the huge step.

‘So I think it might be the time to tell you all! Gareth and I are very much on our surrogacy journey to become fathers,’ he wrote.

Ollie confirmed that he and Gareth have secured a surrogate and that the trio are set to travel to the USA to start the process – once the current travel restrictions have loosened.

‘After many months of planning, legal formalities (I can’t believe it has been so difficult) and building the next stage to our home, we will soon be travelling to America (as soon as we can, sadly fertility is not essential travel!!) With our surrogate and hopefully become pregnant.’

Thanking his fans for their ongoing support, Ollie promised to share each step of the journey, adding, ‘Whatever happens and through the ups and downs, we are going to take you all on our journey.

‘Through my own social media, Made In Chelsea and (I’m sure) other TV platforms we will all go through this together and we couldn’t be more excited to become parents. @garethplocke Xx.’

Lots of Ollie and Gareth’s celeb pals rushed to congratulate them on the fantastic news.

‘Congrats gorgeous!!! You’ll be great dads I’m sure 😍,’ wrote former Geordie Shore cast member, Vicky Pattison.

‘This is such beautiful news I am crying 😢 so happy for you ❤️,’ continued ex TOWIE star, Lydia Bright.

‘Best. News. EVER ❤️❤️❤️❤️,’ penned comedian and Celebrity Juice panellist Emily Atack, while fellow Chelsea resident Hugo Taylor chipped in, ‘Congratulations to you all.’